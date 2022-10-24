© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

Talk to the flipper! The Comedy Wildlife Photo Award finalists

By Rich Haridy
October 24, 2022
Talk to the flipper! The Comedy Wildlife Photo Award finalists
"Talk To The Fin!". Gentoo Penguin, Falkland Islands
"Talk To The Fin!". Gentoo Penguin, Falkland Islands
View 20 Images
"Jumping Jack". Red Squirrel, The Netherlands, Maashorst
1/20
"Jumping Jack". Red Squirrel, The Netherlands, Maashorst
"Talk To The Fin!". Gentoo Penguin, Falkland Islands
2/20
"Talk To The Fin!". Gentoo Penguin, Falkland Islands
"It's all kicking off!". Wallabies, Cape Hillsborough, Queensland
3/20
"It's all kicking off!". Wallabies, Cape Hillsborough, Queensland
"Stop and stare". Probiscis monkey, Kinabatangan River, Sukau, Borneo
4/20
"Stop and stare". Probiscis monkey, Kinabatangan River, Sukau, Borneo
"The Wink". American Red Fox, San Jose, California
5/20
"The Wink". American Red Fox, San Jose, California
"Hello everyone". Raccoon, Florida
6/20
"Hello everyone". Raccoon, Florida
"Say cheeeese". Grey triggerfish, Ballistes capriscus, Faial, Azores
7/20
"Say cheeeese". Grey triggerfish, Ballistes capriscus, Faial, Azores
"Monkey wellness center". Monkey, Cambodia, Baphuon Temple
8/20
"Monkey wellness center". Monkey, Cambodia, Baphuon Temple
"Pegasus, the flying horse". Bluebull and Indian saras Crane, Keoladeo National Park, India.
9/20
"Pegasus, the flying horse". Bluebull and Indian saras Crane, Keoladeo National Park, India.
"Not so cat-like reflexes". Lion, Serengeti, Tanzania
10/20
"Not so cat-like reflexes". Lion, Serengeti, Tanzania
"cute". Monkey, Saudi Arabia
11/20
"cute". Monkey, Saudi Arabia
"Buck-a-roo!" Zebra, Amboseli, Kenya
12/20
"Buck-a-roo!" Zebra, Amboseli, Kenya
"I'm gonna strangle you!". Meerkats or suricates (Suricata suricatta), Kalahari Trails Game Reserve, South Africa
13/20
"I'm gonna strangle you!". Meerkats or suricates (Suricata suricatta), Kalahari Trails Game Reserve, South Africa
"Excuse Me... Pardon Me!". A duckling and turtles, Juanita Bay Park, Lake Washington, Kirkland, WA
14/20
"Excuse Me... Pardon Me!". A duckling and turtles, Juanita Bay Park, Lake Washington, Kirkland, WA
"I CU boy !". Spotted Owlet, Bikaner, India
15/20
"I CU boy !". Spotted Owlet, Bikaner, India
"Misleading african viewpoints 2". Hippo, Kruger National Park, South Africa
16/20
"Misleading african viewpoints 2". Hippo, Kruger National Park, South Africa
"Mum life". Long-tailed macaque, Singapore
17/20
"Mum life". Long-tailed macaque, Singapore
"Lisping Squirrel". Squirrel, Zhuque National Forest Park, Xi'aan, China
18/20
"Lisping Squirrel". Squirrel, Zhuque National Forest Park, Xi'aan, China
"Keep calm and keep your head". King Penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus), Volunteer Point, East Falkland
19/20
"Keep calm and keep your head". King Penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus), Volunteer Point, East Falkland
"The Comedian". Monkey, Abha saudi
20/20
"The Comedian". Monkey, Abha saudi
View gallery - 20 images

From a shy raccoon waving hello, to a penguin that's had enough of its friend's squawking, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Award finalists have again delivered a most entertaining array of hilarious animal antics.

Founded in 2015 by wildlife photographer Paul Johnson-Hicks, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has a firm focus on promoting conservation and sustainability. Johnson-Hicks felt the vast majority of wildlife conservation imagery was negative and depressing, which he believes actually hinders our ability to empathize with the plight of animals.

"Hello everyone". Raccoon, Florida
"Hello everyone". Raccoon, Florida

"A funny animal photo is incredibly effective because there are no barriers to understanding, or taboos that must be negotiated," the contest's website explains. "It taps into the impulse for anthropomorphism which is well-documented as one of the most powerful triggers for human empathy. To really understand animals and the issues that affect them, you need to empathise with them as fellow inhabitants of the same planet."

"It's all kicking off!". Wallabies, Cape Hillsborough, Queensland
"It's all kicking off!". Wallabies, Cape Hillsborough, Queensland

This year's shortlist certainly fulfills the criteria for goofy animal behavior as we see a meerkat lazily strangle his friend or one monkey tenderly massage another. This shortlist of finalists was selected from thousands of entries and the winner will receive a week-long safari in Kenya.

"Excuse Me... Pardon Me!". A duckling and turtles, Juanita Bay Park, Lake Washington, Kirkland, WA
"Excuse Me... Pardon Me!". A duckling and turtles, Juanita Bay Park, Lake Washington, Kirkland, WA

A diverse judging panel has been recruited to selected the winners, including several award-winning comedians, professional wildlife photographers and conservation project founders. The winners will be announced later this year.

Take a look through our gallery at some highlights from this year's incredible finalists.

Source: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

View gallery - 20 images

Tags

PhotographyPhotographyWildlifeAnimalsAwardsCompetition
No comments
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade while also acting as film critic for several radio broadcasters and podcasts. His interests focus on psychedelic science, new media, and science oddities. Rich completed his Masters degree in the Arts back in 2013 before joining New Atlas in 2016.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!