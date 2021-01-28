Fujifilm GFX100S offers medium format mirrorless in a compact body

Back in mid-2019, Fujifilm turned concept into reality with the launch of the 102-megapixel medium format flagship, the GFX100. Now the company has squeezed much of that camera's functionality into a smaller body for the GFX100S.

"Fujifilm has taken the groundbreaking ideas that lead to the development of Fujifilm GFX100 and now combined them with an approach rooted in portability, to create GFX100S – a camera that provides photographers and filmmakers with an unbelievable opportunity to take large format image-making to places it has never been before," said Fujifilm North America's Victor Ha.

The 100S is built around the same 102-MP, 43.8 x 32.9-mm BSI CMOS image sensor as the GFX100 – which is 1.7x larger than a full-frame sensor – and is paired with the company's X-Processor 4 image engine. But it's much smaller at 150 x 104.2 x 87.2 mm (5.9 x 4.09 x 3.4 in), and tips the scales at just 900 g (1.9 lb) including battery and media card.

That combination offers up to five frames per second continuous shooting, and a standard light sensitivity range of ISO100 to 12,800 that can extend down to ISO50 and up to ISO102,400 for stills and ISO25,600 for movies. There's contrast and phase detection hybrid autofocus, with the latter covering almost 100 percent of the imaging sensor, "unlocking a level of autofocus performance never before seen in large format digital photography." And that translates to a 0.16-second focus acquisition time, even in low light. Tracking AF and Face/Eye Tracking are also cooked in to help keep moving subjects in the frame.

The newly designed in-body image stabilization system is not only smaller and lighter than the setup found in the GFX100, but it also performs better – offering six stops of shake compensation from the 5-axis sensor shift mechanism.

For movie-makers, the GFX100S can record DCI 4K (4,096 x 2,160) and 4K (3.840 x 2,160) video at 30 fps, or Full HD at up to 60 fps. There's support for the H.264 and H.265 compression codecs, and Fujifilm says that footage can be recorded internally at 10-bit 4:2:0 or via HDMI to an external device at 10-bit 4:2:2 F-Log or 12-bit RAW.

Framing up can be undertaken using the 0.5-inch, 3.68-million dot OLED viewfinder or the 3.2-inch, 2.36-million dot touch monitor, and settings can be quickly checked via the 1.8-inch monochrome LCD sub monitor on the top plate.

Elsewhere, there's 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for UHS-I and UHS-II CD cards, the camera can operate in temperatures as low as 14 °F (-10 °C) and is reported resistant to dust and moisture, and the Li-ion battery is reckoned good for up to 460 frames per charge or 60 minutes of 4K video recording.

The GFX100S is available from March for a body only price of US$5,999.95. The video below has more.

