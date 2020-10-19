Compact X-S10 mirrorless puts camera shake on notice

Fujifilm has announced a compact new APS-C mirrorless camera designed to bring stability to hand-held stills and video shoots, with the X-S10 offering up to six stops of in-body image stabilization.

The camera's newly developed stabilization system doesn't quite manage the impressive 6.5 stops of shake reduction as the company's X-T4 model, but the mechanism is reported to be 30 percent smaller and lighter than that of the more expensive mirrorless camera.

Fujifilm says that the X-S10 is the first mid-range model in the X Series to use a motion sensor retention mechanism – a shock absorber of sorts, which controls vibrations when the shutter is released – and can offer up to six stops of five-axis image stabilization. There's also a digital image stabilization mode too, to really go to town on camera shake, while its large magnesium-alloy grip should also help keep a steady hand when shooting on the move.

Elsewhere, the X-S10 borrows much from the flagship X-T4, including a back-illuminated 26.1 X-Trans (23.5 x 15.6-mm) CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 imaging engine combination. This makes it possible to achieve fast autofocus of 0.02 seconds in some situations, and tracking AF will help keep subjects in the frame, with Face/Eye autofocus also on board. The AF system is also reported capable of bringing subjects into sharp focus in light levels down to -7.0 EV.

The camera boasts 8 frames per second burst shooting chops when using the mechanical shutter, or up to 30 fps with the electronic shutter. And light sensitivity runs from ISO160 to 12,800 as standard, which can be extended down to ISO80 and up to 51,200.

The mode dial has four custom positions for user-assigned image quality, focusing and shooting settings Fujifilm

It can also capture 4K/30p video at 8-bit 4:2:0 to the SD card, but that can be bumped up to 10-bit 4:2:2 if output to an external recorder over HDMI. If you lower the resolution to Full HD, you can boost the frame rate to 240 fps to feed your slow motion needs.

Rounding out the given specs are a 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder, 3-inch vari-angle LCD touch panel, and Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n Wi-Fi for wireless data transfer and control.

"X-S10 is a perfect fit for anyone who needs a lightweight imaging solution with professional features for both photo and video," said Fujifilm North America's Victor Ha. "It offers something for everyone; the popular AUTO/SP (Scene Position) Mode automatically adjusts camera settings to produce stunning images without the need to make fine adjustments to image settings.

"The advanced video capabilities can either produce sharp 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video or high-speed full-HD video at 240fps, and the vari-angle LCD screen can also be flipped forward 180 degrees, giving everyone from photographers and filmmakers to vloggers and hobbyists something to love about this camera."

The 126 x 85.1 x 65.4-mm (4.9 x 3.3 x 2.5-in), 465-g (16.4-oz) X-S10 will be available in black for a body only price of US$999.95 from November. There are two lens kits available too, you can pair it with XF18-55mmF2.8-4 R glass for $1,399.95 or $1,499.95 will see it come with a XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR lens.

