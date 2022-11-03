Fujifilm bumps 5th-gen X-T's photo res to 40 MP, ups video to 6.2K

The fifth generation in a line of retro-styled mirrorless cameras that began in 2014 has been announced. The Fujifilm X-T5 gains a new sensor/processor combination introduced earlier this year, features in-body image stabilization, and can record 6.2K video with 10-bit color.

The X-T5 is built around the same 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR back-illuminated APS-C (23.5 x 15.7-mm) sensor and X-Processor 5 image processing engine found in the X-H2S and X-H2 models launched in June and September, respectively, though is reported to boast more phase-detection pixels and an improved autofocus prediction algorithm.

The new camera's hybrid phase/contrast autofocus can bring a subject into sharp focus in as little as 0.02 seconds, and there's AI-based subject detection and tracking AF for people, animals, birds, cars, motorbikes/bicycles, airplanes and trains.

The sensor's improved pixel structure allows for ISO125-12,800 light sensitivity, which can extend to ISO51,200 for stills and ISO25,600 for video. Camera shake is compensated with seven stops of in-body image stabilization, and the new X-Series baby boasts an electronic shutter speed of up to 1/180,000 sec for capturing high-speed action.

The X-T5 features a 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR back-illuminated APS-C (23.5 x 15.7-mm) sensor Fujifilm

There's support for the storage-friendly 10-bit HEIF image format as well as JPEG and 14-bit RAW, a multi-shot feature snaps a number of pixel-shifted images for a 160-MP composite photo, and users can choose from a bunch of film simulation presets for images that match the X-T5's retro styling.

The camera can record 10-bit 4:2:2 video at up to 6.2K/30p to UHS-II SD media pushed into the its dual card slots, and offers more than 13 stops of dynamic range thanks to F-Log2 support. Movie-makers can also opt for 4K resolution oversampled from 6.2K, or cable the camera to a compatible external recorder over HDMI to output 12-bit ProRes RAW footage or Blackmagic RAW at up to 6.2K/30p.

Framing up is undertaken via the 0.5-inch 3.69-million-dot OLED viewfinder or three-way tilting 3-inch touchscreen LCD monitor at 1.84-million-dot resolution, Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are cooked in for remote control and wireless data transfer, there's USB-C as well, and a 3.5-mm jack in included for plugging in an external mic.

The X-T5 benefits from a weather-resistant body, and can operate in temperatures as low as 14 °F Fujifilm

All of that tech is wrapped up in a weather-sealed body, with Fujifilm also managing to save some weight compared to the camera's 2020 predecessor, coming in at 1.23 lb (557 g).

"[The] X-T5 combines all the fan favorites in one body," said Fujifilm's Masato Yamamoto. "This system offers IBIS in a compact and lightweight body – designed for portability which is at the core of our X-T system. We’re also reintroducing the 3-way tilt screen to create stills and video from any position."

The 5 x 3.58 x 2.5-in (129.5 x 91 x 63.8-mm) X-T5 goes on sale later this month in black or silver for a body-only price of US$1,669.95, or bundled with a Fujinon XF18-55mmF2.8-4 R LM OIS kit lens for $2,099.95 or a XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR lens for $2,199.95. An optional battery grip designed specifically for this camera is also available.

Product page: X-T5