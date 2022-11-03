© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

Fujifilm bumps 5th-gen X-T's photo res to 40 MP, ups video to 6.2K

By Paul Ridden
November 03, 2022
Fujifilm bumps 5th-gen X-T's photo res to 40 MP, ups video to 6.2K
The X-T5 mirrorless camera features a 40.2-MP BSI APS-C sensor, X-Processor 5 processor, 5-axis in-body stabilization, AI subject detection and tracking AF, and can shoot 6.2K/30p video with 10-bit 4:2:2 color
The X-T5 mirrorless camera features a 40.2-MP BSI APS-C sensor, X-Processor 5 processor, 5-axis in-body stabilization, AI subject detection and tracking AF, and can shoot 6.2K/30p video with 10-bit 4:2:2 color
View 6 Images
The X-T5 mirrorless camera features a 40.2-MP BSI APS-C sensor, X-Processor 5 processor, 5-axis in-body stabilization, AI subject detection and tracking AF, and can shoot 6.2K/30p video with 10-bit 4:2:2 color
1/6
The X-T5 mirrorless camera features a 40.2-MP BSI APS-C sensor, X-Processor 5 processor, 5-axis in-body stabilization, AI subject detection and tracking AF, and can shoot 6.2K/30p video with 10-bit 4:2:2 color
The X-T line of mirrorless cameras began in 2014
2/6
The X-T line of mirrorless cameras began in 2014
The X-T5 goes up for sale from late November in black or silver
3/6
The X-T5 goes up for sale from late November in black or silver
The X-T5 benefits from a weather-resistant body, and can operate in temperatures as low as 14 °F
4/6
The X-T5 benefits from a weather-resistant body, and can operate in temperatures as low as 14 °F
The X-T5 comes packing a high-resolution OLED viewfinder and three-way tilting LCD touch monitor
5/6
The X-T5 comes packing a high-resolution OLED viewfinder and three-way tilting LCD touch monitor
The X-T5 features a 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR back-illuminated APS-C (23.5 x 15.7-mm) sensor
6/6
The X-T5 features a 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR back-illuminated APS-C (23.5 x 15.7-mm) sensor
View gallery - 6 images

The fifth generation in a line of retro-styled mirrorless cameras that began in 2014 has been announced. The Fujifilm X-T5 gains a new sensor/processor combination introduced earlier this year, features in-body image stabilization, and can record 6.2K video with 10-bit color.

The X-T5 is built around the same 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR back-illuminated APS-C (23.5 x 15.7-mm) sensor and X-Processor 5 image processing engine found in the X-H2S and X-H2 models launched in June and September, respectively, though is reported to boast more phase-detection pixels and an improved autofocus prediction algorithm.

The new camera's hybrid phase/contrast autofocus can bring a subject into sharp focus in as little as 0.02 seconds, and there's AI-based subject detection and tracking AF for people, animals, birds, cars, motorbikes/bicycles, airplanes and trains.

The sensor's improved pixel structure allows for ISO125-12,800 light sensitivity, which can extend to ISO51,200 for stills and ISO25,600 for video. Camera shake is compensated with seven stops of in-body image stabilization, and the new X-Series baby boasts an electronic shutter speed of up to 1/180,000 sec for capturing high-speed action.

The X-T5 features a 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR back-illuminated APS-C (23.5 x 15.7-mm) sensor
The X-T5 features a 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR back-illuminated APS-C (23.5 x 15.7-mm) sensor

There's support for the storage-friendly 10-bit HEIF image format as well as JPEG and 14-bit RAW, a multi-shot feature snaps a number of pixel-shifted images for a 160-MP composite photo, and users can choose from a bunch of film simulation presets for images that match the X-T5's retro styling.

The camera can record 10-bit 4:2:2 video at up to 6.2K/30p to UHS-II SD media pushed into the its dual card slots, and offers more than 13 stops of dynamic range thanks to F-Log2 support. Movie-makers can also opt for 4K resolution oversampled from 6.2K, or cable the camera to a compatible external recorder over HDMI to output 12-bit ProRes RAW footage or Blackmagic RAW at up to 6.2K/30p.

Framing up is undertaken via the 0.5-inch 3.69-million-dot OLED viewfinder or three-way tilting 3-inch touchscreen LCD monitor at 1.84-million-dot resolution, Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are cooked in for remote control and wireless data transfer, there's USB-C as well, and a 3.5-mm jack in included for plugging in an external mic.

The X-T5 benefits from a weather-resistant body, and can operate in temperatures as low as 14 °F
The X-T5 benefits from a weather-resistant body, and can operate in temperatures as low as 14 °F

All of that tech is wrapped up in a weather-sealed body, with Fujifilm also managing to save some weight compared to the camera's 2020 predecessor, coming in at 1.23 lb (557 g).

"[The] X-T5 combines all the fan favorites in one body," said Fujifilm's Masato Yamamoto. "This system offers IBIS in a compact and lightweight body – designed for portability which is at the core of our X-T system. We’re also reintroducing the 3-way tilt screen to create stills and video from any position."

The 5 x 3.58 x 2.5-in (129.5 x 91 x 63.8-mm) X-T5 goes on sale later this month in black or silver for a body-only price of US$1,669.95, or bundled with a Fujinon XF18-55mmF2.8-4 R LM OIS kit lens for $2,099.95 or a XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR lens for $2,199.95. An optional battery grip designed specifically for this camera is also available.

Product page: X-T5

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

PhotographyFUJIFILMMirrorless CamerasCameras
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!