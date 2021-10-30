© 2021 New Atlas
Photography

Stunning highlights from the 2021 Siena International Photo Awards

By Rich Haridy
October 30, 2021
1st Place - Journeys & Adventures. This is My Jungle! A wild elephant attacks a jeep full of people. Yala National Park, Sri Lanka.
Remarkable Artwork - The Beauty of Nature. Melting Ice Cap. In summer 2020, Svalbard archipelago has recorded the highest temperature ever since the start of meteorological records.
Honorable Mention - Sports in Action. Snowman. Katharina Putzer of Italy competes in Women's Singles Competition second run in luge as people pose for a photograph during day 8 of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics.
1st Place - Sports in Action. Street Fighting. Local wrestlers fight in a match within the Raja Katra market area in the Burrabazar neighborhood. India.
Remarkable Artwork - Journeys & Adventures. Life Goes On. Mt. Bromo erupted for exactly one year from November 12, 2015 to November 12, 2016. Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park
Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. What Lurks Below. Maldives.
Remarkable Artwork - Journeys & Adventures. North Pole 2.
Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. Two Worlds. Freediver Brianna Zurlo playing with a giant baby humpback whale. Vava'u, Tonga.
Remarkable Artwork - Sports in Action. Stroll Rolls. Lance Stroll of Canada driving the Racing Point RP20 Mercedes is launched upside down following a crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29, 2020.
Remarkable Artwork - The Beauty of Nature. Fire Show on the Snowy Volcano. Mount Etna.
1st Place - Architecture & Urban Spaces. Lona / Biala. London.
3rd Place - Architecture & Urban Spaces. Welcome to Paradise. In recent years, 1.5 million housing units have been built in Iran with the main goal of reversing migration to larger cities, where living standards are deteriorating due to traffic, pollution, and the high price of housing. Pardis, Iran
Remarkable Artwork - The Beauty of Nature. A Great Plains Spaceship. A supercell thunderstorm in summertime on the Great Plains of Kansas.
Remarkable Artwork - Sports in Action. Pyramids. Cairo, Egypt
Remarkable Artwork - The Beauty of Nature. The Rage of Goddess Pele. Big Island - Hawaii
Honorable Mention - Animals in their Environment. Lessons for Life. A Puma kitten jumping on his mother's neck from behind to practice his skills. Torres Del Paine, Patagonia.
Honorable Mention - Animals in their Environment. Savannah Storm. Masai Mara, Kenya
Remarkable Artwork - Sports in Action. Bubble. Honey Osrin of Plymouth competes in the Women's 50m Backstroke heats during the Edinburgh International Swim meet.
2nd Place - The Beauty of Nature. Sandstorm. Three hyena, a jackal, and two elephants endure a sandstorm on a hot humid late afternoon, while the wind picks up before the heavens open. Chobe National Park, Botswana.
Honorable Mention - Sports in Action. Aerobatic Flight. Ten aircraft fly at an average speed of 600 km/h and at a distance of 2 meters wing-to-wing. Udine, Italy
From skydiving over the pyramids of Egypt to having fun at the North Pole, this year’s Siena International Photo Awards spans all corners of the globe. Here is a handpicked selection of the highlights from this year’s spectacular crop of winners.

The Siena International Photo Awards has been running for seven years and has swiftly become one of the annual highlights on the photo contest calendar. There are 12 categories in the competition, spanning the usual suspects – architecture, animals, nature, etc. This year a dedicated COVID-19 category was also included.

Journeys & Adventures is one category delivering exceptional shots this year. Winning the category is a striking shot of a wild elephant reminding a jeep full of tourists who is in charge.

Karim Iliya’s magnificent shot "Two Worlds" is another stand-out in a category full of wild experiences. Taken off the coast of Tonga, the shot shows a free-diver facing off with a humpback whale.

“Freediver Brianna Zurlo playing with a giant baby humpback whale, one of the biggest animals to ever live on Earth,” Iliya notes in the photo’s caption. “At less than 2 months old, she is bigger than a car. For more than an hour, she was playfully breaching and swimming around, while her mother rested below.”

The Sports in Action category also delivered several stunning highlights this year, including Alessandro Barteletti’s mind-bending shot from the cockpit of an aerobatic pilot right in the middle of a complex formation.

“Ten aircraft fly at an average speed of 600 km/h and at a distance of 2 meters wing-to-wing,” explains Barteletti in the photo’s caption. “'Pony' is the name given to the pilots of the Frecce Tricolori, the most famous aerobatic team in the world, founded in 1961. Flying wing-against-wing requires absolute mutual trust, achieved through exhausting daily training.”

Take a look through our gallery at more awe-inspiring shots from this year’s winners.

Source: SIPA

