The 2022 Nature inFocus photo winners deliver spectacle and surprise

By Rich Haridy
November 27, 2022
The 2022 Nature inFocus photo winners deliver spectacle and surprise
Winner - Conservation Focus. Little Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. A growing feral dog population in the region has become a significant cause for concern, as portrayed in this image of two dogs attacking an Indian Crested Porcupine
Jury Selection - Young Photographer. Red Panda. Singalila National Park, West Bengal
1/24
Jury Selection - Conservation Focus. A Bagworm Moth caterpillar builds a protective shell with the resources it has around it. Normally, this would include twigs, leaves and other natural debris. But here, the caterpillar has turned to plastic waste. Bangalore, Karnataka
2/24
Winner - Creative Nature. Cooch Behar, West Benga. At the start of the monsoon, as the first rains lash down on scorched earth, winged termites or alates emerge in huge numbers, with the singular purpose of breeding in what is known as the nuptial flight
3/24
Jury Selection - Creative Nature. Wilpattu National Park, Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka Junglefowl is an endemic species that is a common sight across the island nation. This close-up photograph of its wing is a confounding play of colours, if not for a certain photobombing winged friend
4/24
Winner - Photographer of the Year, Portfolio. A Jaguar walks past a camera trap in the Mayan jungle of Quintana Roo, Mexico.
5/24
Winner - Photographer of the Year, Portfolio. Jaguars are frequently seen around Mayan villages, ranches, and even in some urban areas
6/24
Winner - Young Photographer. Khao Yai National Park, Thailand. Being opportunistic feeders, hawks eat everything from rodents, small birds, insects to bats
7/24
Winner - Animal Behavior. Off Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. A Striped Sea Snake latches onto its catch, making for a rare documentation of the reptile in action in the open sea.
8/24
Winner - Creative Nature. The Horned Desert Viper or Saharan Horned Viper is one of the most commonly seen snakes in the North African and Middle Eastern deserts
9/24
Winner - Conservation Focus. Little Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. A growing feral dog population in the region has become a significant cause for concern, as portrayed in this image of two dogs attacking an Indian Crested Porcupine
10/24
Winner - Wildscape & Animals in their Habitat. The camera trap image portrays the peaceful coexistence of leopards with humans in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony
11/24
Winner - Wildscape & Animals in their Habitat. The camera trap image shows a Barn Owl flying into an abandoned Mumbai Police van
12/24
Winner - Animal Portraits. Kochi, Kerala. A female Purple Sunbird prepares to take off from the edge of a curved coconut frond
13/24
Jury Selection - Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat. Lake Kussharo, Japan. Whooper Swans need ample space and spend a lot of their time swimming and foraging for food
14/24
Winner - Animal Portraits. Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Elephants are a common sight along the river and in the paddy fields of Sri Lanka's north-central province
15/24
Winner - Animal Portraits. Grand Bahama, The Bahamas. The Caribbean Reef Shark is an impressive and fast hunter
16/24
Winner - Animal Portraits. Longdong (Dragon Cave), Taiwan. A Black-spotted Porcupine Fish uses a Giant Barrel Sponge as a harbour away from the current
17/24
Winner - Animal Behavior. Maasai Mara National Park, Kenya. A Spotted Hyena has climbed on top of a termite hill, to make the most of what was available
18/24
Jury Selection - Animal Portraits. Jardines de la Reina, Cuba. An American Crocodile in an archipelago in southern Cuba
19/24
Winner - Conservation Focus. Sonitpur, Assam. The image portrays the ground realities of human-tiger conflict and emphasizes the need for empowering local communities to manage these situations
20/24
Jury Selection - Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat. Hokkaido, Japan
21/24
Jury Selection - Creative Nature Photography. Pulicat Lake, Tamil Nadu. A bird's eye view of a wetland shows a large colony of flamingos shaped almost like a heart
22/24
Winner - Animal Behavior. Cherthala, Kerala. Monitor Lizards will eat almost anything
23/24
Jury Selection - Animal Portraits. Nelliyampathy Forest Reserve, Kerala. The flick of an Anamalai Pit Viper's tongue
24/24
The winners of the 2022 Nature inFocus Photography Awards feature a spectacular assortment of wildlife moments, including a rare glimpse of a jaguar prowling through a village in Mexico, a pair of feral dogs unexpectedly encountering a porcupine, and a hungry wolf taking on a termite mound.

Founded back in 2014 as a community platform to bring together like-minded nature photographers in India, the annual Nature inFocus competition has quickly grown into an impressive international photography contest. This year the contest garnered 21,000 entries from all corners of the globe.

Winner - Animal Behavior. Maasai Mara National Park, Kenya. A Spotted Hyena has climbed on top of a termite hill, to make the most of what was available
“Every year, we see images that reveal new facets of our natural world while shining a light on pertinent global conservation issues," said Rohit Varma, one of the founders of the contest. "We are thrilled to see the growth in the number of participants and the geographical locations. It truly has become an international platform for wildlife photographers!”

Winner - Photographer of the Year, Portfolio. Jaguars are frequently seen around Mayan villages, ranches, and even in some urban areas
Alongside the five straightforward categories – Animal Portraits, Animal Behavior, Conservation Issues, Creative Nature Photography, and Wildlife & Animals in Habitat – this year an overall Photographer of the Year award has been added that focuses on a portfolio of images. The inaugural Photographer of the Year went to Fernando Constantino Martínez Belmar, a photographer from Mexico.

The winning portfolio was titled Balam – The Endangered King of the Mayan Jungle. It told the story of the endangered Jaguar, which has been forced to engage with human settlements as its natural habitats have been destroyed through deforestation.

Winner - Conservation Focus. Sonitpur, Assam. The image portrays the ground realities of human-tiger conflict and emphasizes the need for empowering local communities to manage these situations
Other highlights from this year's contest also focus on the way apex predators have been confronting local communities of people. Nejib Ahmed's evocative Conservation Focus category winner shows a group of villagers near a tiger reserve in Assam panicking when one of the predators came too close for comfort.

"While the tigress ran amok, so did the people trying to flee the area," explained Ahmed of the encounter. "One villager tried to confront the animal and was inflicted with minor injuries. The tigress eventually retreated into the forest. The image portrays the ground realities of human-tiger conflict and emphasizes the need for empowering local communities to manage these situations."

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year's contest.

Source: Nature inFocus

