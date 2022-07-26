© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

2022 Urban Photo Award finalists celebrate the strange side of cities

By Rich Haridy
July 25, 2022
2022 Urban Photo Award finalists celebrate the strange side of cities
Finalist, Streets. "The Last Giant of the Hell". Mexico
Finalist, Streets. "The Last Giant of the Hell". Mexico
View 14 Images
Finalist - Streets. "Legs". Italy
1/14
Finalist - Streets. "Legs". Italy
Finalist, Streets. "The Last Giant of the Hell". Mexico
2/14
Finalist, Streets. "The Last Giant of the Hell". Mexico
Finalist, Spaces. "Cosmos". France.The NOEMA Interferometer is currently the most advanced millimeter array in the Northern Hemisphere
3/14
Finalist, Spaces. "Cosmos". France.The NOEMA Interferometer is currently the most advanced millimeter array in the Northern Hemisphere
Finalist, Streets. "Stand By Me". UK
4/14
Finalist, Streets. "Stand By Me". UK
Finalist, Creative. "Cat Look". Iran
5/14
Finalist, Creative. "Cat Look". Iran
Finalist, Spaces. "Waiting for the UFOs". Buddhist monks preparing for Earth Day celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Bangkok, Thailand
6/14
Finalist, Spaces. "Waiting for the UFOs". Buddhist monks preparing for Earth Day celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Bangkok, Thailand
Finalist, Streets. "Dog Got Wings". Kolkata, India
7/14
Finalist, Streets. "Dog Got Wings". Kolkata, India
Finalist, Streets. "Playtime". Kolkata, India
8/14
Finalist, Streets. "Playtime". Kolkata, India
Finalist, Creative. "Untitled". Thailand.
9/14
Finalist, Creative. "Untitled". Thailand.
Finalist, Spaces. "Selinunte". Italy
10/14
Finalist, Spaces. "Selinunte". Italy
Finalist, People. "Masked Women". Iran
11/14
Finalist, People. "Masked Women". Iran
Finalist, Streets. "Ghat of Kolkata". India
12/14
Finalist, Streets. "Ghat of Kolkata". India
Finalist, Spaces. "Joker Smile". Jordan
13/14
Finalist, Spaces. "Joker Smile". Jordan
Finalist, Spaces. "Napoli, The Bronx". Italy
14/14
Finalist, Spaces. "Napoli, The Bronx". Italy
View gallery - 14 images

The Urban Photo Awards is an always impressive street photography contest, reliably delivering a weird and wonderful assortment of strange snaps highlighting oddball moments of spontaneity from around the world. Here's a handpicked selection of this year’s finalists.

In its 13th year, the Urban Photo Awards continues to focus on the extraordinary sights of urban life. From big cities to small towns, the contest is a broad take on street photography, encompassing everything from portraits of people to massive architectural geometries.

Finalist, Creative. "Cat Look". Iran
Finalist, Creative. "Cat Look". Iran

This year the contest received around 10,000 entries from 2,800 photographers. There are four general categories: Streets, People, Spaces and Creative.

Finalist, Streets. "Dog Got Wings". Kolkata, India
Finalist, Streets. "Dog Got Wings". Kolkata, India

The Urban Photo Awards tends to highlight those wonderfully strange synchronicities that are a feature of great street photography. A bird flying past a dog captured perfectly in the moment making it seem like the dog has wings. A man praying by a riverbank with his head lowered just as a flock of birds fly in the background.

Finalist, Spaces. "Selinunte". Italy
Finalist, Spaces. "Selinunte". Italy

These fantastic moments in time accompany other highlights from this year’s finalists, such as a striking juxtaposition of old and new, with piles of plastic chairs lining up against columns from an ancient monument.

The winners will be announced in late September as part of the Trieste Photo Days festival in Italy.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year’s batch of finalists.

Source: Urban Photo Awards

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

PhotographyPhotographersAwardsCompetitionPhotographyCity
No comments
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade while also acting as film critic for several radio broadcasters and podcasts. His interests focus on psychedelic science, new media, and science oddities. Rich completed his Masters degree in the Arts back in 2013 before joining New Atlas in 2016.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!