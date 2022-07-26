2022 Urban Photo Award finalists celebrate the strange side of cities

The Urban Photo Awards is an always impressive street photography contest, reliably delivering a weird and wonderful assortment of strange snaps highlighting oddball moments of spontaneity from around the world. Here's a handpicked selection of this year’s finalists.

In its 13th year, the Urban Photo Awards continues to focus on the extraordinary sights of urban life. From big cities to small towns, the contest is a broad take on street photography, encompassing everything from portraits of people to massive architectural geometries.

Finalist, Creative. "Cat Look". Iran ali zolghadri

This year the contest received around 10,000 entries from 2,800 photographers. There are four general categories: Streets, People, Spaces and Creative.

Finalist, Streets. "Dog Got Wings". Kolkata, India SUBHRAN KARMAKAR

The Urban Photo Awards tends to highlight those wonderfully strange synchronicities that are a feature of great street photography. A bird flying past a dog captured perfectly in the moment making it seem like the dog has wings. A man praying by a riverbank with his head lowered just as a flock of birds fly in the background.

Finalist, Spaces. "Selinunte". Italy Enrico Nocito



These fantastic moments in time accompany other highlights from this year’s finalists, such as a striking juxtaposition of old and new, with piles of plastic chairs lining up against columns from an ancient monument.

The winners will be announced in late September as part of the Trieste Photo Days festival in Italy.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year’s batch of finalists.

Source: Urban Photo Awards