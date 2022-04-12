© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

GoPro's "lightest-ever" Hero10 Black Bones is made to go on drones

By Ben Coxworth
April 12, 2022
The Hero10 Black Bones is the lightest camera GoPro has ever offered, weighing in at only 54 grams
The GoPro Hero10 Black Bones can reportedly be mounted on most drones via a single screw boss
The GoPro Hero10 Black Bones can reportedly be mounted on most drones via a single screw boss
The GoPro Hero10 Black Bones features a replaceable lens cover
The GoPro Hero10 Black Bones features a replaceable lens cover
If you own an actioncam, you've probably at least thought of mounting it on a drone. Unfortunately, though, many of the cameras are too heavy to go airborne … which is where the GoPro Hero10 Black Bones is designed to come in.

Billed as being "the lightest GoPro ever," the Bones reportedly tips the scales at just 54 grams. By contrast, the regular Hero10 Black weighs in at 153 g. Even GoPro's discontinued Session actioncam, which was essentially just a little cube with a lens, weighed 74 g.

Not surprisingly, the Bones is also a bit smaller than the stock Hero10. More specifically, it's 3.8 mm narrower, 4.6 mm thinner, and 3.8 mm shorter.

Like its larger sibling, the Bones features a 1/2.3-inch image sensor, GoPro's GP2 chip, and the HyperSmooth 4.0 digital image stabilization system. Further stabilization can be added in post-production, using GoPro's ReelSteady software.

The GoPro Hero10 Black Bones features a replaceable lens cover

The Bones has a maximum video resolution of 5.3K/60fps, ranging down through various 4K settings to 2.7K/240fps slow motion. It can also snap 19.6-megapixel still photos.

Users control the Bones either via two onboard pushbuttons, GoPro's Quick app, a GoPro wireless remote, or the drone's remote. Power is provided by the drone's battery, so runtime will vary accordingly. Importantly, the company states that some soldering is required for the initial setup.

The GoPro Hero10 Black Bones is available now, priced at US$399.98. Footage shot with it can be seen in the following video.

GoPro: Introducing HERO10 Black Bones

Source: GoPro

PhotographyGoProActioncamDrone photography
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

