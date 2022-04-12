GoPro's "lightest-ever" Hero10 Black Bones is made to go on drones

If you own an actioncam, you've probably at least thought of mounting it on a drone. Unfortunately, though, many of the cameras are too heavy to go airborne … which is where the GoPro Hero10 Black Bones is designed to come in.

Billed as being "the lightest GoPro ever," the Bones reportedly tips the scales at just 54 grams. By contrast, the regular Hero10 Black weighs in at 153 g. Even GoPro's discontinued Session actioncam, which was essentially just a little cube with a lens, weighed 74 g.

Not surprisingly, the Bones is also a bit smaller than the stock Hero10. More specifically, it's 3.8 mm narrower, 4.6 mm thinner, and 3.8 mm shorter.

Like its larger sibling, the Bones features a 1/2.3-inch image sensor, GoPro's GP2 chip, and the HyperSmooth 4.0 digital image stabilization system. Further stabilization can be added in post-production, using GoPro's ReelSteady software.

The GoPro Hero10 Black Bones features a replaceable lens cover GoPro

The Bones has a maximum video resolution of 5.3K/60fps, ranging down through various 4K settings to 2.7K/240fps slow motion. It can also snap 19.6-megapixel still photos.

Users control the Bones either via two onboard pushbuttons, GoPro's Quick app, a GoPro wireless remote, or the drone's remote. Power is provided by the drone's battery, so runtime will vary accordingly. Importantly, the company states that some soldering is required for the initial setup.

The GoPro Hero10 Black Bones is available now, priced at US$399.98. Footage shot with it can be seen in the following video.

GoPro: Introducing HERO10 Black Bones

Source: GoPro

