Fascinating photographs highlight the beauty found in daily life

Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad has revealed the winners of its latest photography competition. The selection showcases 18 superb shots that highlight the extraordinary beauty that can be found in every day life, from humble houses to train journeys, and even small insects.

The six winners of the Hasselblad Masters 2023 were chosen from 85,000 entrants worldwide, including professionals and amateurs, taken with all different types of cameras, not just those made by Hasselblad. The winners are divided into six categories: Landscape, Architecture, Portrait, Art, Street and Project//21, the last of which aims to support work by young photographers.

Each winner receives a Hasselblad 100-megapixel mirrorless medium-format camera, along with a pair of XCD Series lenses and €5,000 (roughly US$5,400).

We've picked some standout photos below but be sure to head to the gallery to see each of the winners in full.

Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window was taken on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway Weimin Chu

Weimin Chu won the Landscape category with Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window. Featuring an almost painting-like quality, the shots capture the jaw-dropping scenery from a train traveling along the Qinghai-Tibet Railway.

"These landscapes with a sense of humanity send me on a trip across various locations," says Anne Farrar, Assistant Managing Editor of Photography at National Geographic and Grand Jury member. "The color pallet is soft and refined and intensely balanced."

Home documents the traditional lives of Inuit hunters and their families, who live in small wooden houses in remote parts of East and North West Greenland Tiina Itkonen

Tiina Itkonen won the architecture category for Home. The photos document the traditional lives of Inuit hunters and their families in remote areas of Greenland, as they carve out a harsh existence in small wooden houses.

"What I love about this series is its freedom to let the building live in a space," adds Farrar. "There's a softness to the pallet which reflects the simple architecture on a quiet landscape."

Efraïm Baaijens won the Project // 21 category with Tiny Titans Efraïm Baaijens

Efraïm Baaijens won the Project // 21 category with Tiny Titans. This photo series highlights how insects are vital to our ecosystem, pollinating plants and maintaining balance in nature.

"Beautifully executed, we're drawn into believing these insects have character and what they might be thinking," commented Andy Saunders, Senior Vice President at Getty Images and Grand Jury member.

Source: Hasselblad