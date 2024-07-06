© 2024 New Atlas
Photography

Fascinating photographs highlight the beauty found in daily life

By Adam Williams
July 06, 2024
Fascinating photographs highlight the beauty found in daily life
Weimin Chu won the Landscape category with Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window
Weimin Chu won the Landscape category with Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window
View 18 Images
Weimin Chu won the Landscape category with Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window
1/18
Weimin Chu won the Landscape category with Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window
Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window was taken on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway
2/18
Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window was taken on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway
"These landscapes with a sense of humanity send me on a trip across various locations," says Anne Farrar, Assistant Managing Editor of Photography at National Geographic and Grand Jury member. "The color pallet is soft and refined and intensely balanced"
3/18
"These landscapes with a sense of humanity send me on a trip across various locations," says Anne Farrar, Assistant Managing Editor of Photography at National Geographic and Grand Jury member. "The color pallet is soft and refined and intensely balanced"
Tiina Itkonen won the Architecture category with Home
4/18
Tiina Itkonen won the Architecture category with Home
Home documents the traditional lives of Inuit hunters and their families, who live in small wooden houses in remote parts of East and North West Greenland
5/18
Home documents the traditional lives of Inuit hunters and their families, who live in small wooden houses in remote parts of East and North West Greenland
"What I love about this series is its freedom to let the building live in a space," says Anne Farrar, Assistant Managing Editor of Photography at National Geographic and Grand Jury member. "There's a softness to the pallet which reflects the simple architecture on a quiet landscape"
6/18
"What I love about this series is its freedom to let the building live in a space," says Anne Farrar, Assistant Managing Editor of Photography at National Geographic and Grand Jury member. "There's a softness to the pallet which reflects the simple architecture on a quiet landscape"
Panji Indra Permana won the Portrait category with Bicycle Street Sellers of Jakarta
7/18
Panji Indra Permana won the Portrait category with Bicycle Street Sellers of Jakarta
Bicycle Street Sellers of Jakarta began in 2020, documenting Indonesia's cycling trend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially focused on lifestyle portraits, it evolved to highlight those who rely on bicycles for their livelihoods and those who sell them
8/18
Bicycle Street Sellers of Jakarta began in 2020, documenting Indonesia's cycling trend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially focused on lifestyle portraits, it evolved to highlight those who rely on bicycles for their livelihoods and those who sell them
"By using a backdrop and flash, the photographer plays on the historical aspects of studio photography, bringing out elements reminiscent of historical paintings," says Stefan Jensen, Curator at the Hasselblad Foundation and Grand Jury Chair
9/18
"By using a backdrop and flash, the photographer plays on the historical aspects of studio photography, bringing out elements reminiscent of historical paintings," says Stefan Jensen, Curator at the Hasselblad Foundation and Grand Jury Chair
Jan Pypers won the Art category with Diorama
10/18
Jan Pypers won the Art category with Diorama
Diorama explores humans' lost bond with nature, inspired by traditional dioramas and modern representation
11/18
Diorama explores humans' lost bond with nature, inspired by traditional dioramas and modern representation
"The photographer skillfully balances what looks like a documentary scene with added elements that make us question their reality," says Stefan Jensen, Curator at the Hasselblad Foundation and Grand Jury Chair
12/18
"The photographer skillfully balances what looks like a documentary scene with added elements that make us question their reality," says Stefan Jensen, Curator at the Hasselblad Foundation and Grand Jury Chair
Tom Pitts won the Street category with The Commute
13/18
Tom Pitts won the Street category with The Commute 
The Commute aims to capture the unspoken emotions of strangers in transit, photographed at bus stops throughout England
14/18
The Commute aims to capture the unspoken emotions of strangers in transit, photographed at bus stops throughout England
"The artist has captured moments that create a poignancy and narrative, essential to successful Street Photography," says Andy Saunders, Senior Vice President at Getty Images and Grand Jury member
15/18
"The artist has captured moments that create a poignancy and narrative, essential to successful Street Photography," says Andy Saunders, Senior Vice President at Getty Images and Grand Jury member
Efraïm Baaijens won the Project // 21 category with Tiny Titans
16/18
Efraïm Baaijens won the Project // 21 category with Tiny Titans
Tiny Titans capture the extraordinary beauty and detail of the insect world and aims to highlight how insects are vital to our ecosystem, pollinating plants and maintaining balance in nature
17/18
Tiny Titans capture the extraordinary beauty and detail of the insect world and aims to highlight how insects are vital to our ecosystem, pollinating plants and maintaining balance in nature
"Beautifully executed, we're drawn into believing these insects have character and what they might be thinking," commented Andy Saunders, Senior Vice President at Getty Images and Grand Jury member
18/18
"Beautifully executed, we're drawn into believing these insects have character and what they might be thinking," commented Andy Saunders, Senior Vice President at Getty Images and Grand Jury member
View gallery - 18 images

Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad has revealed the winners of its latest photography competition. The selection showcases 18 superb shots that highlight the extraordinary beauty that can be found in every day life, from humble houses to train journeys, and even small insects.

The six winners of the Hasselblad Masters 2023 were chosen from 85,000 entrants worldwide, including professionals and amateurs, taken with all different types of cameras, not just those made by Hasselblad. The winners are divided into six categories: Landscape, Architecture, Portrait, Art, Street and Project//21, the last of which aims to support work by young photographers.

Each winner receives a Hasselblad 100-megapixel mirrorless medium-format camera, along with a pair of XCD Series lenses and €5,000 (roughly US$5,400).

We've picked some standout photos below but be sure to head to the gallery to see each of the winners in full.

Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window was taken on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway
Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window was taken on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway

Weimin Chu won the Landscape category with Tibetan Landscape from the Train Window. Featuring an almost painting-like quality, the shots capture the jaw-dropping scenery from a train traveling along the Qinghai-Tibet Railway.

"These landscapes with a sense of humanity send me on a trip across various locations," says Anne Farrar, Assistant Managing Editor of Photography at National Geographic and Grand Jury member. "The color pallet is soft and refined and intensely balanced."

Home documents the traditional lives of Inuit hunters and their families, who live in small wooden houses in remote parts of East and North West Greenland
Home documents the traditional lives of Inuit hunters and their families, who live in small wooden houses in remote parts of East and North West Greenland

Tiina Itkonen won the architecture category for Home. The photos document the traditional lives of Inuit hunters and their families in remote areas of Greenland, as they carve out a harsh existence in small wooden houses.

"What I love about this series is its freedom to let the building live in a space," adds Farrar. "There's a softness to the pallet which reflects the simple architecture on a quiet landscape."

Efraïm Baaijens won the Project // 21 category with Tiny Titans
Efraïm Baaijens won the Project // 21 category with Tiny Titans

Efraïm Baaijens won the Project // 21 category with Tiny Titans. This photo series highlights how insects are vital to our ecosystem, pollinating plants and maintaining balance in nature.

"Beautifully executed, we're drawn into believing these insects have character and what they might be thinking," commented Andy Saunders, Senior Vice President at Getty Images and Grand Jury member.

Source: Hasselblad

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

PhotographyHasselbladPhotographyCompetition
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!