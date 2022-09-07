© 2022 New Atlas
Hasselblad unleashes 100-MP mirrorless medium-format prosumer monster

By Paul Ridden
September 07, 2022
Hasselblad unleashes 100-MP mirrorless medium-format prosumer monster
As the name suggests, the X2D 100C mirrorless camera is built around a 100-MP medium-format image sensor
Much of the user interaction will be via a 3.6-inch tilting monitor to the rear, with most camera operations accessed through the Hasselblad User Interface
Removing the lens reveals the mirrorless camera's 100-megapixel backside-illuminated 43.8 x 32.9-mm CMOS image sensor
Hasselblad boasts that the X2D 100C offers up to 15 stops of dynamic range with a 16-bit color depth
The X2D 100C mirrorless medium-format camera comes with 1 TB of internal storage, can accommodate CFExpress media and supports wireless data transfer over Wi-Fi
Users can quickly check camera settings on the 1.08-inch color display top right
Premium camera brand Hasselblad has added a new medium-format monster to its X System mirrorless camera line. The flagship X2D 100C boasts a 100-megapixel image sensor, in-body stabilization, up to 15 stops of dynamic range and 1 TB of internal storage.

To say that we were mighty impressed by the image quality and ease of use of the first X1D model would be a gross understatement. That camera was upgraded to the second generation in 2019 but Hasselblad stuck with the original's 50-MP image resolution. As its name suggests, for the X2D 100C that megapixel count has been doubled.

So what we've got at the heart of the new 148.5 x 106 x 74.5-mm (5.8 x 4.1 x 2.9-in) camera is a 100-MP backside-illuminated medium-format (43.8 x 32.9 mm) CMOS sensor with a pixel size of 3.76µm and an IR filter in front.

Users can look forward to 15 stops of dynamic range with a 16-bit color depth plus cooked-in color optimization. Low-light photography chops shape up as ISO64 to 25,600 sensitivity, there's 3.3 frames per second continuous shooting with 14-bit color, and the company says that the 5-axis in-body image stabilization will compensate for camera shake by up to seven stops. The camera also boasts fast phase-detection autofocus with up to 294 focus points available with 97% frame coverage.

Removing the lens reveals the mirrorless camera's 100-megapixel backside-illuminated 43.8 x 32.9-mm CMOS image sensor
Scenes and subjects can be framed up using the 5.76m-dot OLED viewfinder, or via the 3.6-inch, 2.36m-dot tilting touch monitor at the rear that allows access to the Hasselblad UI and supports pinch zoom. A new 1.08-inch color display sits up top as well, for quick settings checks.

Images are saved as JPEG and 3FR RAW formats to the camera's internal 1-TB SSD – with write speeds of up to 2,370 MB/s and read speeds of 2,850 MB/s – or to CFExpress Type B media. A USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port caters for data transmission to external storage at up to 10 Gbps, plus wireless data transfer is possible over built-in 802.11ax dual-band Wi-Fi.

The X2D 100C system is available now for US$8,199. Hasselblad has accompanied the launch with three new lenses – the XCD 38, XCD 55 and XCD 90. The video below has more.

Introducing the Hasselblad X2D 100C: Inspiration in Every Detail

Product page: X2D 100C

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

