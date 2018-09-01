And as long as we're getting sacreligious, how's this for an idea? A lot of what makes Hasselblad's gear so special is in its image processing software – the Natural Color processing algorithm, for one. That's part of the reason why the new DJI Mavic 2 Pro takes such astounding images, despite the fact that it uses a puny inch-size camera sensor and a lens that simply shouldn't be remarkable. So ... wouldn't it be nice to see a full frame Hasselblad, with quicker AF, that could compete on price and performance with the Sonys, Canons and Nikons of this world? Maybe even an APS-C? Maybe even something with a common lens mount that could accept the huge range of glass certain competing manufacturers have got out there on the market and in the camera bags of pros and enthusiasts already?