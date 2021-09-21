Hookpod Pro mini tripod packs a useful magnetic leg

Mini tripods certainly are handy photographic gadgets, but they could always be made even handier. A case in point is the new Hookpod Pro, which features a magnetic leg that allows for a variety of mounting options.

Not to be confused with another Hookpod, which is a device that keeps seabirds from being caught on fishing lines, the Hookpod Pro is an Italian-made miniature tripod featuring three folding 6061-T6 aluminum legs – it was created by a group of design students from The Polytechnic University of Milan. Inside one of its legs is a neodymium magnet with 20 lb (9 kg) of attractive force.

First of all, the Hookpod Pro can of course be used as a regular tripod, with its legs spread apart and placed on the ground. When those legs are folded together, though, the device can be stuck side-on onto any ferromagnetic metal object – examples include streetlight poles, sign posts or car doors.

The Hookpod Pro, secured to a tree utilizing its magnetic hook-and-loop strap mount Hookpod

Additionally, if you want to mount the tripod on something non-metallic such as a tree branch, you can do so using an optional magnetic bracket with an integrated hook-and-loop strap, that gets stuck onto the tripod's magnetic leg. Other stick-on-the-leg accessories include a belt/shoulder strap clip, and a cold shoe bracket for camera-connected devices such as lights, microphones or small video monitors.

One of the Hookpod Pro's other unique features is the lockable tilting mechanism in its GoPro-compatible steel camera head, which utilizes integrated magnets to smooth its movements. That head can accommodate DSLRs or other cameras weighing up to 5.6 kg (12.3 lb), via a standard quarter-inch screw.

The tripod itself reportedly tips the scales at 410 g (0.9 lb), and stands 24.4 cm tall (9.6 in).

It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of €84 (about US$99) will get you one along with one accessory, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is $149.

You can see the Hookpod Pro in use, in the following video.

Hookpod Pro: Your Modular Tripod

Sources: Kickstarter, Hookpod

