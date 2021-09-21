© 2021 New Atlas
Hookpod Pro mini tripod packs a useful magnetic leg

By Ben Coxworth
September 21, 2021
Hookpod Pro mini tripod packs ...
Utilizing an optional magnetic cold shoe bracket, camera accessories such as microphones can be stuck onto the Hookpod Pro's magnetic leg
The Hookpod Pro, secured to a tree utilizing its magnetic hook-and-loop strap mount
The Hookpod Pro can be stuck directly to ferromagnetic metal objects
Mini tripods certainly are handy photographic gadgets, but they could always be made even handier. A case in point is the new Hookpod Pro, which features a magnetic leg that allows for a variety of mounting options.

Not to be confused with another Hookpod, which is a device that keeps seabirds from being caught on fishing lines, the Hookpod Pro is an Italian-made miniature tripod featuring three folding 6061-T6 aluminum legs – it was created by a group of design students from The Polytechnic University of Milan. Inside one of its legs is a neodymium magnet with 20 lb (9 kg) of attractive force.

First of all, the Hookpod Pro can of course be used as a regular tripod, with its legs spread apart and placed on the ground. When those legs are folded together, though, the device can be stuck side-on onto any ferromagnetic metal object – examples include streetlight poles, sign posts or car doors.

The Hookpod Pro, secured to a tree utilizing its magnetic hook-and-loop strap mount

Additionally, if you want to mount the tripod on something non-metallic such as a tree branch, you can do so using an optional magnetic bracket with an integrated hook-and-loop strap, that gets stuck onto the tripod's magnetic leg. Other stick-on-the-leg accessories include a belt/shoulder strap clip, and a cold shoe bracket for camera-connected devices such as lights, microphones or small video monitors.

One of the Hookpod Pro's other unique features is the lockable tilting mechanism in its GoPro-compatible steel camera head, which utilizes integrated magnets to smooth its movements. That head can accommodate DSLRs or other cameras weighing up to 5.6 kg (12.3 lb), via a standard quarter-inch screw.

The tripod itself reportedly tips the scales at 410 g (0.9 lb), and stands 24.4 cm tall (9.6 in).

It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of €84 (about US$99) will get you one along with one accessory, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is $149.

You can see the Hookpod Pro in use, in the following video.

Hookpod Pro: Your Modular Tripod

Sources: Kickstarter, Hookpod

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

