Retro-inspired instant camera features full manual control

Although many photographers like experimenting with old instant film cameras, the things typically lack the manual controls that are integral to serious photography. That's where the InstantKon SF70 Instant Camera is designed to come in.

Created by Hong Kong startup MiNT, the SF70 is inspired by the 70s-era Polaroid SX-70 foldable instant camera. Unlike that classic, however, the SF70 features full manual control of shutter speed and aperture, plus it has a built-in flash. Like the SX-70, it also offers manual focus control. And if the user wishes, everything can be switched over to Auto mode.

Another key difference between the SF70 and its Polaroid predecessor is the fact that while the SX-70 utilized Polaroid film, the SF70 uses the more widely available Fujifilm Intax Square film.

Additionally, whereas the SX-70 was a single-lens reflex camera – meaning that users composed shots by looking right through the lens – the SF70 is a rangefinder, in which users look through a peephole to one side of the lens.

The InstantKon SF70 can be fitted with neutral density filters MiNT

Some of its other features include a 3-element multi-layer-coated glass lens, the ability to perform an unlimited number of multiple exposures, plus cable release and tripod mount sockets. The whole thing weighs a claimed 679 g (1.5 lb), and is powered by two AA alkaline batteries.

The InstantKon SF70 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of HK$6,390 (about US$824) will get you one, assuming it reaches production.

Source: Kickstarter

