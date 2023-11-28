© 2023 New Atlas
Mega-retro Jollylook Eye converts digital photos to instant prints

By Ben Coxworth
November 28, 2023
The Jollylook Eye is presently on Kickstarter
A double exposure taken by the Jollylook Eye
Each film cassette is good for 10 prints – pricing varies by region
A digital print converted to analog by the Jollylook Eye
The Jollylook Eye is presently on Kickstarter
Six years ago, Ukrainian startup Jollylook brought us a very retro-looking analog camera that produced instant-print photographs. The company is back again with the similarly old-school Eye, that converts digital photos into instant prints.

Looking a bit like something out of an old-time carnival sideshow, the Jollylook Eye features a body made of wood fiber panels accented with plant-based paint. The device is entirely mechanical, so it doesn't require a power source of any kind.

Users start by opening its rear cover, inserting a cassette of Fujifilm Instax Mini Film, then closing the cover and selecting a photo on their smartphone. Next, they place the Eye (and its lens) over the phone's screen, adjust the image size on the phone so that it fills the Eye's viewfinder window, then snap the Eye's shutter release lever.

From there, it's just a matter of turning a crank on the Eye to roll out the 62 by 46-mm print, then waiting 30 seconds for that print to develop. It's even possible to do multi-exposure prints, by photographing two or more digital photos before cranking out the film.

A double exposure taken by the Jollylook Eye
Jollylook has moved its operations to Slovakia, where it's now offering the Eye to buyers via a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$49 will get you one – the planned retail price is $89.

You can see the device in use, in the video below. And if you're looking for something a little more modern (but also more expensive) check out the Polaroid Lab Instant Printer.

Jollylook Eye: The Digital to Analog Instant Photo Printer!

Source: Kickstarter

