Leica's M11-P camera helps photographers protect their work

By Paul Ridden
October 26, 2023
Leica says that the M11-P is the "world’s first camera to create a seamless chain of authenticity"
The metadata of each image captured by the M11-P camera will include a change/modification history
Photographs taken using the M11-P can include a digital label containing the photographer's name and copyright info, to help prove authenticity
The Content Credentials image provenance information includes the name of the photographer and any copyright information
The M11-P shares much with the M11 camera, but the Leica red dot is missing from the front of the body and the internal stage gets a bump
Leica has launched a new version of the M11 rangefinder camera that's designed to help photographers "create a seamless chain of authenticity, from capturing to publication" by applying a secure digital label to images.

"Leica cameras have always stood witness to iconic moments in world history," said Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG. "However, determining the authenticity of visual content has become increasingly difficult and important in the age of digital photography. Now with the ability to provide this proof, we are once again strengthening trust in digital content and re-establishing Leica cameras as authoritative tools in the documentation of world events."

When a user captures an image using the M11-P, a digital label can be applied that includes information entered into a Content Credentials menu on the camera – such as the name of the photographer and any copyright information. Each image is given a unique digital signature that's compliant with the Content Authority Initiative open-source standard.

The Content Credentials image provenance information includes the name of the photographer and any copyright information
The Content Credentials image provenance information includes the name of the photographer and any copyright information

And any changes made after capture will be recorded in secure metadata, and authenticating images can be undertaken at any point using freely available, open-source tools or by checking in online at Content Credentials.

"We're thrilled to see Leica pioneering the integration of Content Credentials into their flagship M11-P camera," said Santiago Lyon from Adobe, one of the companies spearheading the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity. "This is a significant milestone for the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and the future of photojournalism: It will usher in a powerful new way for photojournalists and creatives to assert their digital rights, combat misinformation and bring authenticity to their work and consumers, while promoting widespread adoption of Content Credentials."

Photographs taken using the M11-P can include a digital label containing the photographer's name and copyright info, to help prove authenticity
Photographs taken using the M11-P can include a digital label containing the photographer's name and copyright info, to help prove authenticity

Elsewhere, the M11-P follows a similar design story to the M11 before it, but the iconic Leica dot is missing from the body and replaced by a more discreet engraving on the top plate. The internal memory also gets a boost to 256 GB.

It features the same 60-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor, Triple Resolution Technology and Maestro III processing engine. Light sensitivity comes in at ISO64 to 50,000, there's a built-in flash, a "large, bright-line rangefinder with automatic parallax compensation" and a 2.95-inch touch panel topped by sapphire glass.

The M11-P is available now for US$9,195.

Product page: Leica M11-P

