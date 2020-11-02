© 2020 New Atlas
Grand visions from the 2020 International Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
November 02, 2020
1st Place / Nature/Animals / Pets. 'Best friends'
1st Place / Architecture, 1st Place / Architecture/Interior. 'From the Stage'
1st Place / Nature, 1st Place / Nature/Seasons. 'Black Mountain'
3rd Place / Nature/Other. 'Chaos over Kansas'
1st Place / Fine Art/Landscape. 'The Lone Tree'
3rd Place / Nature/Animals / Pets. 'Carl at the Schoolhouse'
3rd Place / Nature/Macro. 'Glorious Love'
1st Place / Nature/Animals / Pets. 'Best friends'
2nd Place / Nature/Landscape. ' Colors of Norwegian Paradise'
1st Place / Nature/Macro. 'Insect Portraits'
1st Place / Nature/Other. 'Blue Insularis 7'
1st Place / Sports/Extreme sports. 'The Man Who Sold the World'
1st Place / Advertising/Automotive. 'Crossing KaZa'
1st Place / Architecture/Buildings. 'Utopia or Dystopia?'
1st Place / Architecture/Industrial. 'LED Greenhouses'
1st Place / Architecture/Historic. 'Ampie Vedute'
3rd Place / Special/Pets. 'Swirl Twirl'
1st Place / Nature/Wildlife. 'Kings and Queens'
1st Place / Special/Travel / Wanderlust. 'The Banana Pool of Oman'
2nd Place / Sports/Extreme sports. 'Walking on the Edge'
Honorable Mention. 'Flying Safe'
Honorable Mention. 'The family of 56 ethnic groups'
Honorable Mention. 'Tilting'
Honorable Mention. 'Phoenix'
Honorable Mention. 'Urban Myopia'
Honorable Mention. 'Martinsloch Handstand'
Honorable Mention. 'Out of Control'
Honorable Mention. 'Chichen Itza - The Ancient Mayan City'
Honorable Mention. 'Bloom'
Honorable Mention. 'NatureLaw'
Honorable Mention. 'Memory of Childhood'
Honorable Mention. 'High Density'
Honorable Mention. 'At the Bund'
The International Photography Awards is a massive, sprawling photo contest attracting thousands of entries spanning dozens of categories. From alien-like insects and cute pet snaps, to thrill-seeking extreme spots and majestic landscapes, this is one photography contest with something for everyone.

With a name derived from the Latin word for light – "lux" – the Lucie Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating photographic talent around the world. In 2003 the organization launched the International Photography Awards (IPA) to comprehensively celebrate every aspect of modern photography.

1st Place / Nature/Macro. 'Insect Portraits'
And comprehensive this competition is, with 13 main umbrella categories from which dozens of smaller sub-categories arise. The larger umbrella categories broadly encompass all facets of modern professional photography. Fine Art, Editorial/Press, Advertising and Event photography are all covered, but it’s in the the sub-categories that the granular specificity of this immense contest appears.

The Architecture category, for example, is broken up into eight separate sub categories, including targets as specific as Bridges, Interior and Industrial. Nature is even more segmented, with 11 sub-categories spanning everything from Flowers and Trees to Astrophotography and Seasons.

3rd Place / Nature/Other. 'Chaos over Kansas'
Following this announcement revealing the umbrella category winners, two yet-to-be-announced overall Photographer of the Year winners will be awarded in an online event later this year.

"In these unprecedented times, this year's entries reflect some of the biggest challenges facing our generation – not the least of which is dealing with a virus which, for the first time, is an event that has affected every person on earth in some way,” says Hossein Farmani, founder and president of the IPA. “We see photography at its best – whether covering the Covid pandemic, or the world’s uprising against injustice – the images captured are breathtaking. I can easily say these are the best images I have seen in the last decades."

2nd Place / Sports/Extreme sports. 'Walking on the Edge'
As well as offering a top three in each individual sub-category, the jury also presents a vast selection of honorable mentions. Ultimately this amounts to hundreds of celebrated images each year, certainly fulfilling the brief of delivering a comprehensive global photography competition.

Highlights in each category and sub-category consistently deliver some genuinely spectacular images. In Nature we see first-place winner in the Other sub-category deliver a striking shot of a blue snake gulping down a massive frog, while first place in Nature / Wildlife presents a truly majestic portrait of a lion.

1st Place / Nature/Other. 'Blue Insularis 7'
Other highlights include some frighteningly precarious extreme sports snaps, a stunning shot of a storm front in Kansas, and a sublime composition blending old and new architecture.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from the expansive 2020 International Photography Awards.

Source: IPA

Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
