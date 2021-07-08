Transforming camera strap is made for cycling photographers

It can be frustrating, trying to carry a DSLR within easy reach while cycling. The Makers in Motion Camera Strap is designed to help, by keeping the camera out of the way when riding, but allowing it to easily be grabbed when needed.

Designed by a small team of San Francisco-based entrepreneurs, the Makers in Motion strap is made of nylon seatbelt webbing material, and has a quick-release magnetic buckle on the front. It consists of one main over-the-shoulder section – to which the camera is attached – along with a secondary section that runs from the back to the front, beneath the rider's arm.

When the user is riding, the main section is swung around so that the camera is resting out of the way, against their back. The secondary section is buckled in front, forming a three-point harness that holds everything in place. Otherwise, the camera would soon just swing forward and dangle in front the rider.

The Makers in Motion magnetic buckle can withstand a load of up to 30 lb (13.6 kg) Makers in Motion

When it's time to stop and take a photo, the secondary section is released, the now-freed-up main section is swung forward, and the camera is simply grabbed and used. As an added bonus, if the user is going to be spending some time off their bike, the secondary section can simply be laid along the length of the main one and buckled in place, making the setup much like a conventional two-point shoulder strap.

Should you be interested, a limited run of the Makers in Motion Camera Strap is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$60 will get you one in your choice of three colors. No more straps will be made after the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

