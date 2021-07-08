© 2021 New Atlas
Photography

Transforming camera strap is made for cycling photographers

By Ben Coxworth
July 08, 2021
Transforming camera strap is m...
The Makers in Motion Camera Strap – seen here in its "riding" configuration – is currently on Kickstarter
The Makers in Motion Camera Strap – seen here in its "riding" configuration – is currently on Kickstarter
View 4 Images
The Makers in Motion magnetic buckle can withstand a load of up to 30 lb (13.6 kg)
1/4
The Makers in Motion magnetic buckle can withstand a load of up to 30 lb (13.6 kg)
The Makers in Motion strap, released for shooting
2/4
The Makers in Motion strap, released for shooting
If the user is going to be spending some time off their bike, the secondary section can simply be laid along the length of the main one and buckled in place, making the setup much like a conventional two-point shoulder strap
3/4
If the user is going to be spending some time off their bike, the secondary section can simply be laid along the length of the main one and buckled in place, making the setup much like a conventional two-point shoulder strap
The Makers in Motion Camera Strap – seen here in its "riding" configuration – is currently on Kickstarter
4/4
The Makers in Motion Camera Strap – seen here in its "riding" configuration – is currently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 4 images

It can be frustrating, trying to carry a DSLR within easy reach while cycling. The Makers in Motion Camera Strap is designed to help, by keeping the camera out of the way when riding, but allowing it to easily be grabbed when needed.

Designed by a small team of San Francisco-based entrepreneurs, the Makers in Motion strap is made of nylon seatbelt webbing material, and has a quick-release magnetic buckle on the front. It consists of one main over-the-shoulder section – to which the camera is attached – along with a secondary section that runs from the back to the front, beneath the rider's arm.

When the user is riding, the main section is swung around so that the camera is resting out of the way, against their back. The secondary section is buckled in front, forming a three-point harness that holds everything in place. Otherwise, the camera would soon just swing forward and dangle in front the rider.

The Makers in Motion magnetic buckle can withstand a load of up to 30 lb (13.6 kg)
The Makers in Motion magnetic buckle can withstand a load of up to 30 lb (13.6 kg)

When it's time to stop and take a photo, the secondary section is released, the now-freed-up main section is swung forward, and the camera is simply grabbed and used. As an added bonus, if the user is going to be spending some time off their bike, the secondary section can simply be laid along the length of the main one and buckled in place, making the setup much like a conventional two-point shoulder strap.

Should you be interested, a limited run of the Makers in Motion Camera Strap is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$60 will get you one in your choice of three colors. No more straps will be made after the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

PhotographyKickstarterCyclingDSLR
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!