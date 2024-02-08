© 2024 New Atlas
MicroBOOM lets solo videographers shoot boom-mic'd interviews

By Ben Coxworth
February 08, 2024
The MicroBOOM pole is currently priced at US$125, mic not included
The MicroBOOM pole can be extended from 14 to 35 inches (356 to 889 mm)
The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at just 6 oz (170 g), not counting the user-supplied microphone
The MicroBOOM pole is currently priced at US$125, mic not included
Boom mics are great for shooting interviews on the go, but they typically have to be held by a dedicated sound person who stands beside the videographer. The MicroBOOM pole is different in that it mounts right to the camera, allowing just one person to do everything.

Designed for use with smartphone rigs, camcorders, DSLRs, ENG (electronic news gathering) cameras, cine cameras or pretty much anything else that shoots video, the MicroBOOM is made by Chicago-based manufacturer Zacuto. Some of the company's other products have included a gunstock-style DSLR brace, a stand-alone LCD screen for DSLRs, and a pro-level viewfinder for smartphones.

The MicroBOOM is basically a telescoping carbon fiber pole with an internally routed audio cable running in one end and out the other. It can be extended from 14 to 35 inches (356 to 889 mm) and set at whatever angle works best.

The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at just 6 oz (170 g), not counting the user-supplied microphone. Any make or model of the latter should work, as long as it has a 3.5-mm connector and weighs no more than 60 g (2 oz) – ideally, the mic should tip the scales at around 40 g (1.4 oz).

It should be noted that the MicroBOOM is quick-release-mounted to the camera via a user-supplied NATO-type rail. If your camera isn't NATO-compatible, Zacuto will supply a coldshoe-to-NATO adapter.

The MicroBOOM is now available for preorder via the Zacuto website, priced at US$125 until Feb. 14th – after that, the price will increase to $165. You can see it in use, in the video below.

Introducing Zacuto's MicroBOOM, on camera mounted boom pole for interviewing

Source: Zacuto

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

paul314
That's sweet, but if the camera is purely handheld some kind of counterbalance might be a really good idea. A few ounces of mic and cable mounted a meter out from the camera is like adding a couple pounds of lens right in front. (Also a lot of torque on the shoe if you decide to mount that way...)