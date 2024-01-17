© 2024 New Atlas
Shy sea lion and orangutan operation lead Nature Photo Contest wins

By Michael Irving
January 16, 2024
"Predatore e Preda occhi negli occhi" by Giulio Ilari, a finalist in the Birds category of the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Predatore e Preda occhi negli occhi" by Giulio Ilari, a finalist in the Birds category of the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Sea Lion in Los Islotes" by Glenn Ostle. The overall Photography of the Year winner for the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Maldives 01" by Alain Schroeder, who won the Photographer of the Year in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Puffin in Iceland" by Alessio Calviani, winner of the Birds category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Fatigue Sleep" by Muhammad Hossain, winner of the Environmental Impact category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Monday" by Panisara Sripratoom, winner of the Funny Nature category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Burning Flower" by Marek Biegalski, winner of the Landscape category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Los Arcos y la Cueva" by Marc Marco, winner of the Night World category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"The Dreamer - Philaeus chrysops" by Adrian Truchta, winner of the Macrophotography category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Pandora" by Marcio Cabral, winner of the Plant Life category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Saving Orangutans 01" by Alain Schroeder, winner of the Sharing the Planet category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Tangle" by 家 住, winner of the Underwater category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Stories in the Sand" by Soumya Ranjan Bhattacharyya, winner of the Wildlife category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"The Wind" by Patrice Quillard, finalist in the Wildlife category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Bubbles" by Charlotte Piho, finalist in the Underwater category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Parallel World" by Viktor Kosev, finalist in the Sharing the Planet category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
A grizzly bear pauses before stepping out of a culvert trap in western Montana. Wildlife specialists captured, screened, and relocated the bear after it has been found rummaging through unsecured trash in a nearby town. As Montana’s population boom creates unintended food sources for bears at the same time it exacerbates habitat loss, agencies, tribes, and conservation groups are left trying to develop strategies that better facilitate animal movement, prevent conflict, and create more wildlife-friendly communities.
"Out of the Trap" by Rob Green, a finalist in the Environmental Impact category of the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Fukinagashi" by Miguel José Ávalos González, a finalist in the Plant Life category of the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Milky Way over Turquoise Wonderland" by Petr Horalek, a finalist in the Night World category of the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"A small shrimp rests along a branch of whip coral in Tulamben, Bali" by Glenn Ostle, a finalist in the Macrophotography category of the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Nallıhan Kuş Cenneti" by Lisa Röthig, a finalist in the Landscape category of the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Predatore e Preda occhi negli occhi" by Giulio Ilari, a finalist in the Birds category of the Nature Photography Contest 2023
"Oh My Tongue!" by Ashane Marasinghe, a finalist in the Funny Nature category of the Nature Photography Contest 2023
A brand new photography competition has released its first ever batch of winners and finalists, and there are some truly stunning images in the mix. A portrait of a playful sea lion has taken the top gong in the inaugural Nature Photography Contest, which showcases animals, plants, landscapes and human impact on the environment.

The Nature Photography Contest was started in 2023 by an international team of nature photographers, aiming to highlight the beauty of our planet – and what we stand to lose. Entrants submit their images to 10 categories: Wildlife, Birds and Plant Life focus on the organisms we share Earth with. Landscapes capture large-scale scenery, while Macrophotography zooms in on the tiny. Underwater and Night World showcase nature through different lenses. Environmental Impact and Sharing the Planet highlight how humans co-exist with nature, both good and bad. And Funny Nature lightens the mood a bit with those once-in-a-lifetime snaps.

"Sea Lion in Los Islotes" by Glenn Ostle. The overall Photography of the Year winner for the Nature Photography Contest 2023
Along with the categories, submissions have the chance for special recognition. The Photography of the Year Award goes to a single shot from any category that stands above the rest, while the Photographer of the Year is awarded to an exceptional person behind the camera, based on their entire submitted body of work.

The contest’s first-ever Photography of the Year Award went to Glenn Ostle for his image, Sea Lion in Los Islotes. Snapped in the waters near LaPaz, Mexico, the photo shows a sea lion looking coyly over its shoulder at the camera, before presumably plunging through the schools of fish in the background.

"Saving Orangutans 01" by Alain Schroeder, winner of the Sharing the Planet category in the Nature Photography Contest 2023
The inaugural Photographer of the Year, meanwhile, was awarded to Belgian photojournalist Alain Schroeder. His work includes a sea turtle captured in the Maldives and a series on orangutans in Indonesia, one photo of which also won the Sharing the Planet category.

Browse through the other winners and a selection of finalists in our gallery, and for the full slate, check out the competition’s website.

Source: Nature Photography Contest

Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

