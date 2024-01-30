© 2024 New Atlas
Photography

OM Systems OM-1 flagship 4/3 camera first to feature Live Graduated ND

By Paul Ridden
January 30, 2024
OM Systems OM-1 flagship 4/3 camera first to feature Live Graduated ND
The notable updates to the OM-1 four-thirds flagship are perhaps more evolutionary than revolutionary
The notable updates to the OM-1 four-thirds flagship are perhaps more evolutionary than revolutionary
View 5 Images
The notable updates to the OM-1 four-thirds flagship are perhaps more evolutionary than revolutionary
1/5
The notable updates to the OM-1 four-thirds flagship are perhaps more evolutionary than revolutionary
A partnership made for wildlife photography: the OM-1 Mark II and a 150-600mm Zuiko lens
2/5
A partnership made for wildlife photography: the OM-1 Mark II and a 150-600mm Zuiko lens
The OM-1 Mark II is reported to be the first to feature Live GND shooting, which offers precision control over replicated filter effects without needing to attach anything to the lens
3/5
The OM-1 Mark II is reported to be the first to feature Live GND shooting, which offers precision control over replicated filter effects without needing to attach anything to the lens
Detection autofocus can now register humans, formula racing cars, motorcycles, airplanes, helicopters, trains, birds, and common animals such as dogs and cats
4/5
Detection autofocus can now register humans, formula racing cars, motorcycles, airplanes, helicopters, trains, birds, and common animals such as dogs and cats
The dials have been treated to a rubber-like coating for improved grip and feel
5/5
The dials have been treated to a rubber-like coating for improved grip and feel
View gallery - 5 images

Back in 2022, OM Digital Systems celebrated the 50th birthday of the Olympus OM-1 film camera with a digital four-thirds model. Now the OM System flagship has moved to its second generation, though despite key updates much remains the same.

Olympus sold off its imaging division in early 2021, with the first product from the newly-formed OM Digital Solutions following in June. The OM-1 released the next year, was built around a brand new four-thirds 20.4-megapixel stacked Live MOS image sensor and TruePic X processing engine. These key specs remain unchanged for the Mark II.

The camera offers the same 50-MP High-Res Shot mode, or 80 MP with a tripod, but the RAW chops benefit from small increase to 14 bits. There's 50 frames per second sequential shooting with tracking autofocus/auto-exposure, or 120 fps with AF/AE locked, with the camera's buffer now allowing for around 213 RAW frames at 120 fps. And users can also look forward to blackout-free shooting through the viewfinder at slower frame rates than before.

A partnership made for wildlife photography: the OM-1 Mark II and a 150-600mm Zuiko lens
A partnership made for wildlife photography: the OM-1 Mark II and a 150-600mm Zuiko lens

The Mark II is reported to be the first to sport Live Graduated ND functionality, which uses computational photography to allow for precision control of brightness and darkness, replicating the effects of using a half ND filter mounted to a lens. Photographers are able to tweak the steps and types in real-time via the 5.76-million-dot OLED viewfinder or the rear display, and OMDS has also increased the step limit in Live ND shooting to ND128 for more flexibility.

The company says that autofocus has been improved across the board as well, most notably in the already wide range of subjects tracked by the AI-powered detection AF – now there's a human detection mode too, in addition to face detection. Handheld run-and-gun shooting also makes a small gain thanks to sensor-shift image stabilization getting a boost to 8.5 steps.

Detection autofocus can now register humans, formula racing cars, motorcycles, airplanes, helicopters, trains, birds, and common animals such as dogs and cats
Detection autofocus can now register humans, formula racing cars, motorcycles, airplanes, helicopters, trains, birds, and common animals such as dogs and cats

The camera's magnesium-alloy body is weather-sealed to IP53 standards, and is built to operating in temperatures as low as -10 °C (14 °F) – making it a good fit for wildlife professionals. And the control dials now gain some rubber for an improved user experience while out and about.

So a pretty modest, but welcome, update for the new flagship. The OM System OM-1 Mark II is up for pre-order now for US$2,399.99 body only, and is expected to hit the shelves by the end of February.

Product page: OM-1 Mk II

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

PhotographyOlympusMicro Four ThirdsCameras
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!