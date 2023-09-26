© 2023 New Atlas
One of the original Leica 0-Series prototypes from 1923 is for sale

By Mike Hanlon
September 25, 2023
One of the original Leica 0-Series prototypes from 1923 is for sale
One of just a dozen known specimens of the legendary Leica 0-Series will sell on 7 October 2023 at Wetzlar Camera Auctions
The only million-dollar camera that has ever been sold by an auction house other than Leitz Photographica was at the famous Red Charity Auction in 2013 where Sotheby's administered the auction "pro bono", a pair of Apple earpods sold for $480,000 and a one-off Leica designed by Jony Ive and Marc Newson fetched $1.85 million
The only million-dollar camera that has ever been sold by an auction house other than Leitz Photographica was at the famous Red Charity Auction in 2013 where Sotheby's administered the auction "pro bono", a pair of Apple earpods sold for $480,000 and a one-off Leica designed by Jony Ive and Marc Newson fetched $1.85 million
One of just a dozen known specimens of the legendary Leica 0-Series will sell on 7 October 2023 at Wetzlar Camera Auctions
The Wetzlar Camera Auctions sale catalogue is available in both HTML and as a PDF, and is a must-read for photographic enthusiasts.
Only 13 cameras have ever sold for more than US$1 million and there will almost certainly be a 14th on 7 October 2023. Given they so rarely reach auction, and only 12 are known, we expect this camera to fetch more than $3 million.
A century ago in 1923, around 23 prototype 35-mm cameras were produced to test and evaluate the new format and the revolutionary design of the first 35-mm camera, leading to the creation of the landmark Leica A camera in 1925. Just 12 of those Leica 0-Series originals are known today and one of them is going to auction on 7 October 2023.

The Leica 0-Series represents the very beginning of the democratization of photography, and they are the pinnacle of photographic collectability. "There's only one camera more expensive than a new Leica," as the saying goes, "and that's an old Leica camera."

Only 13 cameras have ever sold for more than US$1 million and there will almost certainly be a 14th on 7 October 2023. Given they so rarely reach auction, and only 12 are known, we expect this camera to fetch more than $3 million.
The last one to reach auction sold last year for an astonishing €14,400,000 (US$15,147,360) though to be fair, it was the personal camera of the inventor Oskar Barnack.

Four of the five most valuable cameras ever sold have been Leica 0-Series, and they have all been sold by Viennese auction house, Leitz Photographica, a division of Leica.

The Wetzlar Camera Auctions sale catalogue is available in both HTML and as a PDF, and is a must-read for photographic enthusiasts.
As can be seen, the estimate for this camera is between €1.5 and €2.0 million (US$1.6 and $2.1 million), though the last one to come to auction was five years ago, and it sold for €2.4 million (US$2,953,920)

The auction on 7 October 2023 is a break from tradition in many respects, because German auction house Wetzlar Camera Auctions will be handling the sale and it will hence become, almost certainly, the only camera to sell for more than US$1 million that hasn’t been sold via Leitz Photographica.

