RayBit SC1 runs a multi-camera TV studio through your smartphone

Live-streamed videos always look better when they include multiple camera angles, but most people don't have the funds or expertise to set up a mini multi-camera TV studio in their house. The RayBit SC1 system is designed to change that.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the setup incorporates up to five 2.5K/30fps video cameras which are all wirelessly connected to an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone. The system also works with laptops running Windows, Mac or Chrome operating systems.

Utilizing the app, users are able to switch between the cameras as they livestream to up three platforms simultaneously. Compatible platforms include YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook Live, TikTok and Twitch.

Each camera features an integrated microphone array that can reportedly pick up voices within an 8-meter (26-ft) radius. That said, users can also mount a third-party wireless mic's receiver on a cold shoe on top of the camera, and plug that receiver into an input in the back. The cold shoe can additionally be used to mount peripherals such as fill lights.

The RayBit SC1 camera weighs 280 g (10 oz), has a 90-degree wide-angle lens, and can communicate with the app via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi RayBit

RayBit claims that the cameras have a six-hour battery life, although each one can also be plugged into a wall outlet. They can additionally shoot video on location, recording it on an optional TransFlash memory card. It should be noted that because the cameras don't have viewfinders, users will have to preview their shots using the app or a miniature camera-mounted monitor.

Kickstarter pledge levels range from US$130 for a single-camera setup (which seems to kind of miss the point of the system) up to $420 for a four-camera package – the planned retail prices range from $210 to $699, respectively. The system is demonstrated in the following video.

Sources: Kickstarter, RayBit

