Siena Photo Awards serve up the best of 2022

By Rich Haridy
October 02, 2022
Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. Polar Bear 81. Hudson Bay, Canada.
Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. Polar Bear 81. Hudson Bay, Canada.
Honorable Mention - Architecture. Dark City. Paris, France
Honorable Mention - Architecture. Dark City. Paris, France
Remarkable Artwork - Street Photography. City of Shoulders. Qatar.
Remarkable Artwork - Street Photography. City of Shoulders. Qatar.
1st Place - Journeys & Adventures. Work. Bera, Pabna, Bangladesh. Nagarbari Ghat is one of the busiest river ports in the country.
1st Place - Journeys & Adventures. Work. Bera, Pabna, Bangladesh. Nagarbari Ghat is one of the busiest river ports in the country.
Honorable Mention - Animals in their Environment. Fighting Mountain Hares. Roros, Norway.
Honorable Mention - Animals in their Environment. Fighting Mountain Hares. Roros, Norway.
1st Place - Street Photography. Smokey Coat. New York City , USA
1st Place - Street Photography. Smokey Coat. New York City , USA
1st Place - Animals in their Environment. Mother, Tender Love. Hudson Bay, Canada.
1st Place - Animals in their Environment. Mother, Tender Love. Hudson Bay, Canada.
Remarkable Artwork - Street Photography. Kubra and Emine. Turkey.
Remarkable Artwork - Street Photography. Kubra and Emine. Turkey.
3rd Place - Nature. Lonely Island Sunrise. California, USA
3rd Place - Nature. Lonely Island Sunrise. California, USA
Remarkable Artwork - Nature. Murmuration Sunset. California, USA
Remarkable Artwork - Nature. Murmuration Sunset. California, USA
3rd Place - Journeys & Adventures. Surprise Visit. Chobe River, Namibia.
3rd Place - Journeys & Adventures. Surprise Visit. Chobe River, Namibia.
Remarkable Artwork - Sport. Head-Ball-Goal. Munich, Germany. Marc-André ter Stegen, keeper of FC Barcelona, reacts as Leroy Sané of Muenchen scores the second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Bayern München and FC Barcelona
Remarkable Artwork - Sport. Head-Ball-Goal. Munich, Germany. Marc-André ter Stegen, keeper of FC Barcelona, reacts as Leroy Sané of Muenchen scores the second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Bayern München and FC Barcelona
Honorable Mention - Animals in their Environment. The Seabirds. Shetland, Scotland. Gannets embarking on fishing dives
Honorable Mention - Animals in their Environment. The Seabirds. Shetland, Scotland. Gannets embarking on fishing dives
Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. Polar Bear 81. Hudson Bay, Canada.
Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. Polar Bear 81. Hudson Bay, Canada.
Honorable Mention - Architecture. Demolition Sequence. An old granary is going to be reconstructed and developed to a residential building. The right side must be replaced with new construction.
Honorable Mention - Architecture. Demolition Sequence. An old granary is going to be reconstructed and developed to a residential building. The right side must be replaced with new construction.
Honorable Mention - Nature. Foraging. Tao Cheng Yading, China. An autumn day in the Ganzi Prefecture of the Chinese Province of Sichuan
Honorable Mention - Nature. Foraging. Tao Cheng Yading, China. An autumn day in the Ganzi Prefecture of the Chinese Province of Sichuan
Honorable Mention - Sports. Saved by the Halo. Monza, Italy. Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen collide during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix
Honorable Mention - Sports. Saved by the Halo. Monza, Italy. Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen collide during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix
Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. River. Tigray, Ethiopia. Priest Aregawi Wolde Mariam looks down at a dry river valley below an ancient church in Tigray.
Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. River. Tigray, Ethiopia. Priest Aregawi Wolde Mariam looks down at a dry river valley below an ancient church in Tigray.
Remarkable Artwork - Street Photography. My Lovely Dog. Georgia.
Remarkable Artwork - Street Photography. My Lovely Dog. Georgia.
1st Place - Fascinating Faces and Characters. Angelina Jolie and Bees Number 1. his portrait was shot for Natgeo to promote Angelina’s Women for Bees initiative on World Bee Day
1st Place - Fascinating Faces and Characters. Angelina Jolie and Bees Number 1. his portrait was shot for Natgeo to promote Angelina’s Women for Bees initiative on World Bee Day
Remarkable Artwork - Architecture. Ysios Winery. Laguardia, Alava, Spain.
Remarkable Artwork - Architecture. Ysios Winery. Laguardia, Alava, Spain.
The Siena Photo Awards reliably deliver a most spectacular array of shots and this year’s winners are no exception, from tourists being accosted by polar bears and hippos, to surreal snaps of headless swimmers and Angelina Jolie covered in bees.

Now in its eighth year, the Siena International Photo Awards has cemented its place on the crowded photo contest calendar with a variety of impressively creative shots. Spanning the usual spread of categories (Animals, Nature, Architecture, etc.) an expert jury has whittled tens of thousands of entries down, highlighting some of the best photography of 2022.

3rd Place - Journeys & Adventures. Surprise Visit. Chobe River, Namibia.

One highlight, taken by photographer Marcus Westberg in Namibia, shows a massive hippopotamus hounding tourists in a small boat.

“A territorial male hippopotamus suddenly emerges out of the Chobe River,” Westberg explained in an accompanying caption. “After his first appearance 20 seconds earlier, Chobe Princess guide Patrick wisely decided to turn the small boat around and leave the area, but the hippo nevertheless gave chase.”

Remarkable Artwork - Street Photography. Kubra and Emine. Turkey.

Other more creatively inspired highlights include two different sports shots presenting headless athletes. One shot is impeccably composed, showing a soccer ball replacing the head of a goalkeeper, while another more playfully presents a portrait of two disabled professional swimmers in Turkey.

Remarkable Artwork - Sport. Head-Ball-Goal. Munich, Germany. Marc-André ter Stegen, keeper of FC Barcelona, reacts as Leroy Sané of Muenchen scores the second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Bayern München and FC Barcelona

Perhaps one of the stranger images in this year’s contest is a portrait of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, covered in bees. The shot was taken as part of promoting a Women’s Bee Initiative, and as photographer Dan Winters explains, the actress was covered in bees for nearly 20 minutes.

1st Place - Fascinating Faces and Characters. Angelina Jolie and Bees Number 1. his portrait was shot for Natgeo to promote Angelina’s Women for Bees initiative on World Bee Day

“Everyone on set had to wear a full bee suit,” said Winters. “The actual queen bee pheromone was applied on Angelina to make the bees congregate there. Angelina stood perfectly still for 18 minutes without a sting.”

Take a look through our gallery for more hand-picked highlights from this year’s contest.

Source: SIPA Contest

