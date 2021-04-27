Smart tripod plate works with both smartphones and DSLRs

While serious photographers use a DSLR for most of their shots, smartphones are still handy for easily posting photos and videos. That's where a new "smart plate" comes in, as it lets users quickly mount either device on a tripod.

Officially known as the "2 in 1 Tripod Smart Plate for Camera and Mobile Phone," the gadget is made by photography gear company GoWing, which previously brought us the Lens Flipper.

It's made of anodized aluminum with silicone grip pads on top, and includes a standard "quarter 20" mounting screw which gets tightened into the threaded hole in the bottom of a third-party DSLR. The plate, with the camera attached, can then be easily slid in and out of any Arca Swiss mount tripod head. It can also be adapted to other head styles.

The mounting screw can be tightened and loosened using a tool such as a coin, or using its own flip-out D-ring GoWing

When it's time to use the smartphone, the camera is first removed from the plate by loosening off the screw. A hinged holder – which previously sat horizontally flush with the top of the plate – is then pulled up to sit vertically. Its spring-loaded arm is next raised to fit the width of the smartphone, after which the phone itself is simply placed inside, in landscape mode.

The whole rig reportedly weighs 70 grams, and is claimed not to block access to the camera's battery door or memory card slot. It fits phones ranging from 60 to 91 mm in width.

Should you be interested, the Smart Plate is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$20 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $45.

You can see it in use, in the following video.

Source: Kickstarter