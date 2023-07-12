Sony launches its most advanced APS-C mirrorless camera to date

Sony has just announced a new family member for its compact α6000 series of cameras. The compact enthusiast-level powerhouse features a 26-megapixel Exmor R sensor, the latest image processor plus dedicated AI brains for next-level subject tracking.

"With the release of the α6700, Sony continues its commitment to elevate the abilities of creators everywhere and at every level by empowering them with state-of-the-art tools that enable their creativity to relentlessly move forward," said VP of Imaging Solutions at Sony, Yang Cheng. "Sony will continue to expand its APS-C line-up to cater to and support image production activities of a diverse array of creators."

Within its 4.8 x 2.7 x 2.5-inch (122 x 69 x 64-mm) magnesium-alloy body is a 26-megapixel back-illuminated Exmor R APS-C CMOS image sensor that's paired with Sony's latest image processing engine, the Bionz XR. This combination makes for continuous shooting of up to 11 frames per second and ISO100 to ISO32,000 light sensitivity for photos and videos, which can be expanded down to ISO50 and up to ISO102,400.

The α6700's Auto-Framing feature uses AI to focus on and track a vlogging subject so the user doesn't need to manually adjust the camera Sony

Equally at home recording vlogs or capturing wildlife imagery in the field, the new Alpha features hybrid phase/contrast autofocus with 759 phase-detection focus points for stills, and 495 for movies. It also comes with AI processing chops trickled down from the full-frame α7R V model for automatic subject-recognition of humans, animals, birds, insects, cars and trains, and airplanes. There's 5-axis in-body image stabilization for up to 5 stops of shake compensation, too.

The camera can record 4K video at up to 120 frames per second from the equivalent of 6K capture, with an auto-framing feature available that taps into AI to keep track of vlogging subjects – "eliminating the need for manual camera movement." Sony has also included the S-Cinetone picture profile from the company's Cinema Line models "for refined movie imagery that doesn’t require color grading," plus S-Log3 and HLG HDR.

The α6700 is compatible with "a broad array of E-mount lenses" Sony

In addition to the exposure dial, the camera gains a customizable front dial plus a switching dial for stills, movies and S&Q modes (for time-lapse and slow-mo). There's an electronic viewfinder at 2.36-million-dots for framing up, and a 3-inch vari-angle touch display for liveview and menu access. And the α6700 works with the Creators' App "for seamless uploads of videos and still images to cloud services" thanks to the inclusion of 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The α6700 will go on sale from the end of this month for a body only price of US$1,399.99, or $1499.99 with a 16-50mm power zoom lens, or $1,799.99 with a 18-135mm power zoom lens.

Product page: Sony Alpha 6700