Sony launches compact full-frame travel companion double act

By Paul Ridden
August 30, 2023
As well as bringing the Alpha 7C full-frame mirrorless camera into its second generation, Sony has also added the brand-new Alpha 7C R model (shown)
The Alpha 7C R camera measures 4.88 x 2.8 x 2.5 inches, and weighs in at 18.1 ounces, including the battery and single UHS-II SD card
The Alpha 7C R camera measures 4.88 x 2.8 x 2.5 inches, and weighs in at 18.1 ounces, including the battery and single UHS-II SD card
The Alpha 7C R camera features a 61-megapixel Exmor R full-frame CMOS sensor and Bionz XR image processing plus a dedicated AI processing unit
The Alpha 7C R camera features a 61-megapixel Exmor R full-frame CMOS sensor and Bionz XR image processing plus a dedicated AI processing unit
The Alpha 7C II camera features 5-axis in-body image stabilization
The Alpha 7C II camera features 5-axis in-body image stabilization
The Alpha 7C II can record oversampled 4K video at up to 60 frames per second
The Alpha 7C II can record oversampled 4K video at up to 60 frames per second
The Alpha 7C II is compatible with more than 70 E-mount lenses
The Alpha 7C II is compatible with more than 70 E-mount lenses
Sony has pulled back the curtain on two compact full-frame interchangeable lens mirrorless Alpha cameras. The much-improved second-generation 7C model gets a sensor bump and AI processing, while the brand new 7C R gains the CMOS sensor from the Alpha 7R V.

"With the introduction of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R models, we're offering an innovative solution that serves creators in both photography and videography," said VP of Imaging Solutions at Sony, Yang Cheng. "This fresh addition to their toolkit ensures top-tier imagery and visual performance across our state-of-the-art imaging devices. By fusing advanced technology with user-friendly design, we're empowering content creators to realize their artistic vision like never before."

The update of 2020's Alpha 7C won't take up too much space in your travel bag, measuring just 4.88 x 2.8 x 2.5 in (12.4 x 7.1 x 6.35 cm) and tipping the scales at 18.1 oz (514 g) – though that's without an E-mount lens attached. Sony has squeezed in a 33-megapixel full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor, light sensitivity comes in at ISO 100 to 51,200, with expansion down to ISO 50 and up to ISO 204,800 for stills, and there's hybrid autofocus with 759 phase-detection AF points for still images, or 627 points available for movies.

For the all-new Alpha 7C R, Sony has crammed a 61-MP version of the Exmor R full-frame sensor (trickled down from the Alpha 7R V) into a body of similar proportions and weight as the 7C II model. The camera offers ISO 100 to 32,000 sensitivity, expanding to ISO 102,400, and again features hybrid autofocus, though this time 693 phase-detection AF points are available for stills and video.

Both cameras boast a Bionz XR image processor plus an AI processing unit to help with real-time Recognition AF for detection and tracking of people, animals, birds, cars, trains, airplanes and insects. There's 5-axis in-body image stabilization cooked in for seven steps of compensation in still image shooting. And movie makers can look forward to oversampled 4:2:2 10-bit video at up to 4K UHD resolution and 60 frames per second, with support for S-Cinetone color and S-Log3.

Framing up can be undertaken via the OLED viewfinder at 2.36-million dots at 0.7x magnification or the 3-inch touch-enabled vari-angle LCD display at 1.036-million dots. There's a new front dial available for quick recall of saved functions. Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are included, and each camera works with a companion smartphone app that can save content to the cloud, as well as cater for remote operation and wireless transfer.

The Alpha 7C is scheduled for release this coming (Northern Hemisphere) fall for a body only price of US$2,199.99, or with a 28-60mm kit lens for $2,499.99. The Alpha 7C R will go on sale around the same time for $2,999.99 (body only).

Product pages: Sony Alpha 7C II, Alpha 7C R

PhotographySonySony AlphaMirrorless CamerasCamerasCompactFull-frame
