Sony ups the processing power for Alpha 7R V full-frame mirrorless camera

Way back in 2013, Sony launched claimed the crown for the world's first full-frame mirrorless cameras with the release of the Alpha 7 and 7R models. Now the fifth-generation 7R has been announced, which unlocks the power of its 61-MP sensor thanks to new Bionz processors.

"We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Alpha 7R V with high-resolution and extremely advanced AI integrations that deliver next-generation autofocus performance," said VP of Sony's Imaging Solutions division. "We are excited to see what our community creates with the new Alpha 7R V."

The Alpha 7R V keeps the same 61-megapixel backside-illuminated full-frame (35.7 x 23.8-mm) Exmor R CMOS sensor found in its impressive 2019 predecessor, but matches it to a new Bionz XR image processing engine.

That means 15 stops of dynamic range for photos, light sensitivity ranging from ISO100 to 32,000 for stills and movies (which can extend to ISO102,400 for still images), and the ability to suppress flickering from artificial lighting. There's hybrid contrast/phase autofocus with up to 693 phase-detection points, up to 10 frames per second continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking, a high-speed burst of up to 583 compressed RAW stills, and the camera is capable of capturing in Lossless RAW Compressed in small, medium or large.

The Alpha 7R V is built around a 61-MP full-frame Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor Sony

In a first for Sony's Alpha cameras, a new AI (artificial intelligence) processing unit has been cooked in for smart subject recognition during autofocus, using "detailed information about human form and pose estimation to dramatically improve recognition accuracy beyond systems which only detect face and eye." As well as people, the Real-time Recognition AF can focus on animals, birds, cars, trains, airplanes and insects too.

Direct manual focus has been included, along with focus bracketing for a sharp image over different focus points across the frame. Sony has also bumped up the maximum in-body image stabilization steps from 5.5 to 8, with a new algorithm helping to provide pixel-level detection and control.

The IBIS mechanism caters for pixel-shift imaging for composite photos up to 240.8 megapixels as well, and users can compensate for small movements within a frame using a computer application for a sharper overall image.

Movie-makers gain 8K 10-bit video at 24/25p, plus 4:2:2 4K at 60p Sony

Movie-makers can look forward to 8K (7,680 x 4,320) 24/25p 10-bit 4:2:0 video recording, or 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 60p (3,840 x 2,160) movies, plus oversampled 4K movies without pixel binning.

Around the back is a tasty 9.44-million-dot OLED viewfinder, and a handy all-new 3.2-inch 4-axis multi-angle LCD touch monitor at 2.1-million-dot resolution. Bluetooth 5.0 is included, and folks can wirelessly transfer data via 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi or option for cabled over USB-C – the latter also allowing for the camera to serve as a webcam.

Durability shapes up with a magnesium alloy chassis and a body that's been sealed to prevent ingress from dust or moisture. And Sony says that heat dissipation chops have been improved for longer recording potential. Content is stored via two CFexpress Type-A/ UHS-II SD media slots.

The Alpha 7R V is up for pre-order now for a body only price of US$3,899.99, and will ship from December. The video below has more.

Product Announcement Alpha 7R V | Sony | α [Subtitle available in 21 languages]

Product page: A7R V