You'd think Sony would get a touch complacent, as far out in front of the pack as it has been for the last several years with its high-end camera gear. With Canon, Nikon and Panasonic only managing to get their first full-frame mirrorless rigs to market in the last 12 months or so, Sony's A7 series has dominated the space since 2013, and the company's gear just seems to be getting better.