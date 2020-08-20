Sony's webcam utility is compatible with 35 of its cameras at launch

Sony follows Canon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, GoPro and Nikon to the "use your camera as a webcam" party with the release of the Imaging Edge Webcam utility, which supports 35 of its cameras and looks to be full release rather than beta.

Among the range of models where operation has been confirmed by Sony (suggesting that the utility may work with other models too) is the new Alpha 7S III, the vlogging ZV-1 and the Alpha 99 MkII. The webcam application works with Windows 10 (64-bit) computers and the camera will need to be connected via USB. It will need to be set to auto mode, then movie mode and the livestreaming application launched.

As with utilities from other camera makers, Sony's application allows users to tap into the company's high resolution image quality and top notch autofocus, as well as feature sets from each compatible camera. The Imaging Edge Webcam software does not handle audio though, so you'd need to use the computer's microphone or connect an external mic.

Source: Sony