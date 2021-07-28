Sony launches ZV-E10 interchangeable lens mirrorless vlogging camera

Following last year's launch of the ZV-1 vlogging compact camera, Sony has announced the first Alpha-series interchangeable lens camera optimized for video creators, which shares much of the feature set of its stablemate but includes some tasty extras.

"With the introduction of Sony's first interchangeable lens vlog camera, the ZV-E10, we are excited to meet the growing needs of today's creators," said the company's VP of Imaging Solutions, Yang Cheng. "The new ZV-E10 pairs the versatility and excellent image quality of a large-sensor interchangeable lens camera with user-friendly features that are specifically designed for vlogging, making it an ideal tool for video creators looking to transition to a more advanced set up."

At the heart of the new camera is 24.2-MP APS-C Exmor CMOS image sensor paired with the company's Bionz X processing engine. Taking hold of the ergonomic grip and pressing the big movie record button to the top of the camera can get you recording 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) video at 30 frames per second, with full pixel readout and up to 100 Mbps bit rate thanks to the Sony's XAVC S codec. And there's support for Hybrid Log-Gamma, S-Gamut3.Cine, S-Log3 and S-Gamut3 profiles too. Dropping down to Full HD doesn't offer the huge slow-mo frame rates of the ZV-1, but 120 fps should still be useful from Matrix-like action scenes.

The hybrid phase/contrast autofocus system comes with real-time Eye AF that keeps the subject's eyes and face in sharp focus, even during run-and-gun recording or in challenging settings, while electronic image stabilization keeps things steady. The camera can be optioned with a shooting grip for simplified one-handed operation.

Electronic image stabilization keeps things steady during run-and-gun recording Sony

The camera is compatible with Sony E-mount lenses, and comes with a zoom lever for controlling optical zoom with powerzoom lenses and Clear Image zoom with zoom/prime lenses (Clear Image zoom allows for zooming in and out without sacrificing video resolution). Eight zoom speeds are available for selection by the user.

The ZV-E10 can be set to auto correct exposure, and there's a special setting that keeps a subject's face from becoming over or under exposed – good if your vlog is shot in a location with demanding light changes, such as during a storm, a building walkthrough or moving quickly through city streets. A new mode button to the top allows for one-touch navigation through still/movie/slow/quick camera functions.

There's a tally light to the front so that subjects know when the camera is recording, while the vlogger can see recording status via a red frame on the LCD display panel. The useful showcase mode from the ZV-1 is brought over to the new Alpha family member, which automatically shifts the focus from a subject to a product held in front of the camera, and background defocus is also featured as well, together with skin tone optimization.

Audio can be captured by an internal 3-capsule directional mic, with a wind screen supplied to reduce the sound of gusts, and audio output timing can be set to live or lip sync. External microphones can be attached to the interface on the top of the camera too, keeping the vari-angle LCD touchscreen panel in full view and available for such things as touch focus. Audio monitoring is possible via the included headphone jack.

External microphones can be mounted to the interface to the top of the camera Sony

Wireless file transfer of image and video files over Wi-Fi to a mobile device running the company's Imaging Edge app is possible, including RAW images, while files can be grabbed by a Bluetooth-paired smartphone even if the camera isn't powered on.

Sony reckons that the supplied battery should be good for up to 125 minutes of video recording (or 440 still images) per charge, though external power bricks can be plugged into the USB-C port for longer sessions if needed.

And usefully, the 12-oz (343-g) ZV-E10 can serve as a webcam by cabling up to a PC or smartphone, without needing additional software.

The Alpha ZV-E10 will be available from the end of next month for a body only price of US$699.99, or $799.99 with an E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS power zoom lens. The video below has more.

Introducing vlog camera ZV-E10 | Sony | α

Product page: ZV-E10