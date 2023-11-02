A colorful slice of city life: Winners of the Urban Photo Awards 2023

The winners of the Urban Photo Awards 2023 have been unveiled. It’s a collection of images that celebrate the diversity of city life, from the mundane to the extraordinary and everything in between.

The jury announced the winners across the Single Photos and Projects and Portfolios sections, in addition to handing out many Honorable Mentions and Remarkable Awards. There was also a newly introduced Urban Press Award and, for the first time, the Urban Photo Arena, designed to display the talents of photographers under 35.

Russian photographer Natalya Saprunova was announced as the Overall Winner with her image of four swimsuit-clad girls, complete with inflatable rings, presumably heading to a body of water to cool off. According to Alec Soth, jury president, “Going to save themselves from the abnormal heat” was chosen as the winner because of its technically imperfect depiction of real life.

Overall Winner. "Going to save themselves from the heat" Natalya Saprunova

“There’s nothing special about the composition,” said Soth. “Instead of the ‘golden ratio’ or the ‘rule of thirds’, we see the subject plopped in the middle of the frame. But even this centeredness is imperfect, with too little foreground and no separation between the heads and the background. But like the subject it depicts, Saprunova’s photograph is about real life, not perfection.”

Andrew Borowiec of the US won the Projects and Portfolios section with his series of desolate images of America’s industrial heartland, entitled “The Post-Industrial Rust Belt”.

Winner, Projects & Portfolios. Part of the series "The Post-Industrial Rust Belt" Andrew Borowiec

“I chose Andrew’s work because it seems to me the most successful work, technically and journalistically,” said jury member Jérôme Sessini. “I can see the commitment of the photographer, his fair distance, and his refusal of the usual gimmicks to try and seduce the audience.”

The winner of the first edition of the Urban Photo Arena was French photographer Romain Miot, with his moody black-and-white image, “Becoming an Adult”.

Winner, Urban Photo Arena. "Becoming an Adult" Romain Miot

Polish author Krzysztof Bednarski won the Urban Press Award prize for his project entitled “Parisian Night Stories”, a candid visual journey through Paris after dark. Bednarski’s work will be published, and he’ll receive an international award and branding and promotion opportunities.

Winner, Urban Press Award. Part of the series "Parisian Night Stories" Krzysztof Bednarski

There are many more standout images in the Streets, People, Spaces and Creative categories from the Single Photos section and the Projects and Portfolios section, which you can view a selection of in our gallery.

Source: Urban Photo Awards