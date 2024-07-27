© 2024 New Atlas
Photography

Gallery: Breathtaking images from the 2024 Urban Photo Awards

By Bronwyn Thompson
July 27, 2024
Gallery: Breathtaking images from the 2024 Urban Photo Awards
This year marks the 15th year of the Urban Photo Awards, a worldwide competition that celebrates the world around us and encourages us to look at the built environment and its inhabitants in a new way. With professional and amateur snappers vying for the main prize, judged in October, we have a look at some of the outstanding finalists that have been chosen from a very competitive field.

You can see more of our highlights in this gallery.

"Where the Wind Blows" – Vitaly Medvedev (Russia)
"Where the Wind Blows" – Vitaly Medvedev (Russia)

This captivating image, titled "Where the Wind Blows," was shot by Vitaly Medvedev in Russia. He captured a group of women about to perform at a festival, who'd been caught by a sudden gust of wind. It's a stunning image that pits the movement of the women against the solid, bare building behind them.

Sonia Granata (Italy)
Sonia Granata (Italy)

This joyous image that's a finalist in the 'streets' category comes from Sonia Granata, an established urban photographer who throughout her career has managed to capture moments in everyday life and make them seem magical. This is no exception.

"Minya Quarries" – Yousef Naser (Egypt)
"Minya Quarries" – Yousef Naser (Egypt)

This haunting image was captured by Yousef Naser, in which a lone miner works on extracting white limestone from the Egypt landscape. It's another a finalist in the 'streets' category.

For more highlights of the finalists, check out our gallery here.

Source: Urban Photo Awards

