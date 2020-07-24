Smartphone stunners: The winners of the 2020 iPhone Photography Awards

In its 13th year the iPhone Photography Awards continues to show how rapidly smartphone cameras are evolving. The spectacular assortment of winners not only features incredible images from the newest iPhone but shows even those with older models can still take award-winning photographs.

The massively diverse contest spans 18 categories covering everything from the usual suspects – architecture, animals and nature – to more specific topics such as sunsets, trees and flowers. Alongside a top three in each category, the contest awards a single overall Grand Prize, and a top three photographers of the year.

Grand Prize Winner, Photographer of the Year. "Flying Boys". Banaras, India. Shot on iPhone X Dimpy Bhalotia

The top prize this year went to UK photographer Dimpy Bhalotia, for a shot of three young boys jumping into the Ganges River in Banaras, India. The photograph was taken with an iPhone X.

Belarus photographer Artyom Baryshau won 1st place in the Photographer of the Year section with a beautifully composed shot entitled "No Walls." Baryshau’s photograph was taken with an old iPhone 6, affirming one does not need a new expensive smartphone to take award-winning photos.

2nd Place – Animals. 'Flamingos'. Shot on iPhone 6s Ji Li

The contest rules only allow entries taken with iPhone or iPad devices. The rules also state no Photoshop of desktop image post-processing is allowed, although editing images using iPhone and iPad apps is permissible.

1st Place – Trees. 'Alone'. Queensland, Australia. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Glenn Homann

Other highlights in this year’s impressive contest include a trio of stunning sunset shots; an immaculate image of a lone tree in an Australian field; and a wonderful shot of Italian architecture in Milan.

Take a look at our gallery to see more of this year’s winning iPhone photographs.

Source: iPhone Photography Awards