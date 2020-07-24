© 2020 New Atlas
Smartphone stunners: The winners of the 2020 iPhone Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
July 23, 2020
2nd Place – Sunset. 'Twilight Reflection'. Santa Catalina Mountains, Arizona. Shot on iPhone 6S
Grand Prize Winner, Photographer of the Year. "Flying Boys". Banaras, India. Shot on iPhone X
1st Place, Photographer of the Year. 'No walls'. India. Shot on iPhone 6
2nd Place, Photographer of the Year. 'Untitled'. Chengdu, Sichuan. Shot on iPhone XS Max
3rd Place, Photographer of the Year. 'Sheikh of youth'. Baghdad, Iraq. Shot on iPhone X
1st Place – Architecture. 'Duomo di Milano'. Milan, Italy. Shot on iPhone X
2nd Place – Architecture. 'Palm tree series #5'. Los Angeles, California. Shot on iPhone 8 Plus
3rd Place – Architecture. 'Calpe Sunrise'. Calpe, Spain. Shot on iPhone 11Pro Max
1st Place – Trees. 'Alone'. Queensland, Australia. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
1st Place – Travel. 'Free from the Past'. Varanasi, India. Shot on iPhone X
2nd Place – Travel. 'Eye spy'. Katoomba, NSW, Australia. Shot on iPhone 7
3rd Place – Travel. 'Window to Denali'. Talkeetna, Alaska. Shot on iPhone 7
1st Place – Sunset. 'Nightfall at the Dolomites'. Auronzo di Cadore, Italy. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
2nd Place – Sunset. 'Twilight Reflection'. Santa Catalina Mountains, Arizona. Shot on iPhone 6S
3rd Place – Sunset. 'Tower 11'. Pacific Beach, California. Shot on iPhone X
3rd Place – Still Life. '84,000 statues of Yakushi Nyorai'. Shimane, Japan. Shot on iPhone SE
1st Place – Portrait. 'Beautiful Isolation'. Ouarzazate, Morocco. Shot on iPhone XR
1st Place – People. 'Knitting to heal wounds'. Ayacucho, Peru. Shot on iPhone 4
2nd Place – People. 'The temple of Philae'. Aswan, Egypt. Shot on iPhone 6
1st Place – Other. 'Beach chair'. Westhampton Beach, New York. Shot on iPhone 6
2nd Place – Other. 'Call from Mokattam Mountain'. Cairo, Egypt. Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
1st Place – News/Events. 'Demons lighting the sky'. Paterna, Spain. Shot on iPhone X
1st Place – Nature. 'Untitled'. Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
1st Place – Lifestyle. 'Culture fusion'. Cancun, Mexico. Shot on iPhone X
2nd Place – Lifestyle. 'Room at sunset'. Melbourne, Australia. Shot on iPhone X
1st Place – Landscape. 'Untitled'. Marble Canyon, Arizona. Shot on iPhone XS Max
1st Place – Animals. 'Horses in the storm'. Iceland. Shot on iPhone X
2nd Place – Animals. 'Flamingos'. Shot on iPhone 6s
1st Place – Abstract. 'Untitled'. Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
2nd Place – Abstract. 'Beauty in everyday'. Irvine, California. Shot on iPhone 8 Plus
In its 13th year the iPhone Photography Awards continues to show how rapidly smartphone cameras are evolving. The spectacular assortment of winners not only features incredible images from the newest iPhone but shows even those with older models can still take award-winning photographs.

The massively diverse contest spans 18 categories covering everything from the usual suspects – architecture, animals and nature – to more specific topics such as sunsets, trees and flowers. Alongside a top three in each category, the contest awards a single overall Grand Prize, and a top three photographers of the year.

Grand Prize Winner, Photographer of the Year. "Flying Boys". Banaras, India. Shot on iPhone X
The top prize this year went to UK photographer Dimpy Bhalotia, for a shot of three young boys jumping into the Ganges River in Banaras, India. The photograph was taken with an iPhone X.

Belarus photographer Artyom Baryshau won 1st place in the Photographer of the Year section with a beautifully composed shot entitled "No Walls." Baryshau’s photograph was taken with an old iPhone 6, affirming one does not need a new expensive smartphone to take award-winning photos.

2nd Place – Animals. 'Flamingos'. Shot on iPhone 6s
The contest rules only allow entries taken with iPhone or iPad devices. The rules also state no Photoshop of desktop image post-processing is allowed, although editing images using iPhone and iPad apps is permissible.

1st Place – Trees. 'Alone'. Queensland, Australia. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Other highlights in this year’s impressive contest include a trio of stunning sunset shots; an immaculate image of a lone tree in an Australian field; and a wonderful shot of Italian architecture in Milan.

Take a look at our gallery to see more of this year’s winning iPhone photographs.

Source: iPhone Photography Awards

