Smartphone stunners: The winners of the 2022 Mobile Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
March 02, 2022
Smartphone stunners: The winne...
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Praying in the National Mosque
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Praying in the National Mosque
Winner, Architecture. The Observatory. iPhoneX
Winner, Street Photography. Where Are You? iPhoneXS
Grand Prize Winner
Grand Prize Winner
Grand Prize Winner
Winner, Photo Essay.
2nd Place, Photo Essay.
3rd Place, Photo Essay.
Winner, Macro. Big Bumble. Huawei Mate 20
Winner, Travel & Transportation. Festival of Colors. Huawei Nova 2i
Winner, Water. On the Beach. Honor Magic 3 Pro
Winner, Darkness. Same Time.
Winner, Landscapes. Holy Stream. Sony Xperia Z5
Winner, Silhouettes. Street Cleaner. iPhone11
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Outdoor Overwhelmed
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Located in the Waist
Honorable Mention, Architecture. Praying in the National Mosque
Honorable Mention, Black & White. Space Invader
Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife. Wild Ice Pack
Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife. Winter Window
Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife. The Mystical World of Kamchatka
Honorable Mention, Macro & Details. Caught in the Act
Honorable Mention, Street Photography. Balancing Act (NYC)
Honorable Mention, Street Photography. Alleyway Views
Honorable Mention, Travel & Transportation. After the New Year
Now in its 11th year, the Mobile Photography Awards is the world's longest running competition to focus exclusively on photos taken with smartphone cameras. The incredible quality of entries this year, to rival any photography competition, is a strong affirmation of the power of modern smartphone cameras.

“The 11th Annual Mobile Photography Awards stand as a testament to another year in the ongoing story and evolution of mobile phone camera," explained Daniel Berman, founder of the competition. "The iPhone is still the most widely used by our entrants but this year we’ve seen a huge variety of camera phones used for our winning photos. The work we see each year always gets better."

The contest spans 12 straightforward thematic categories, including Architecture, Black & White, Landscapes & Wildlife, and Street Photography. The only rule is that all submissions must be shot and edited on a smartphone or tablet.

This year's Grand Prize Winner went to Liu KunKun, an amateur photographer based in Shanghai. KunKun's impressive array of submissions were all taken with an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

"He has a great mastery of geometry and perspective and taken together with color and minimalism he transmits a photographic, personal style into his own voice," said jury member Rodrigo Rivas.

Other highlights in this years crop of winners include a number of images that capture gorgeous moments of spontaneity. The ever-present nature of a smartphone mean many of these shots feel like unexpected moments of providence. And while the technical quality of smartphone imagery is now often virtually indistinguishable from an expensive camera rig, what truly sets smartphone photography apart is its ability to turn a fleeting moment into a beautifully framed moment.

Take a look through our gallery at more images from this year's contest.

Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.

