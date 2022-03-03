Smartphone stunners: The winners of the 2022 Mobile Photography Awards

Now in its 11th year, the Mobile Photography Awards is the world's longest running competition to focus exclusively on photos taken with smartphone cameras. The incredible quality of entries this year, to rival any photography competition, is a strong affirmation of the power of modern smartphone cameras.

“The 11th Annual Mobile Photography Awards stand as a testament to another year in the ongoing story and evolution of mobile phone camera," explained Daniel Berman, founder of the competition. "The iPhone is still the most widely used by our entrants but this year we’ve seen a huge variety of camera phones used for our winning photos. The work we see each year always gets better."

Honorable Mention, Street Photography. Balancing Act (NYC) Luisa Muhr

The contest spans 12 straightforward thematic categories, including Architecture, Black & White, Landscapes & Wildlife, and Street Photography. The only rule is that all submissions must be shot and edited on a smartphone or tablet.

Honorable Mention, Macro & Details. Caught in the Act Garrine Tsang

This year's Grand Prize Winner went to Liu KunKun, an amateur photographer based in Shanghai. KunKun's impressive array of submissions were all taken with an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

"He has a great mastery of geometry and perspective and taken together with color and minimalism he transmits a photographic, personal style into his own voice," said jury member Rodrigo Rivas.

Grand Prize Winner Liu KunKun

Other highlights in this years crop of winners include a number of images that capture gorgeous moments of spontaneity. The ever-present nature of a smartphone mean many of these shots feel like unexpected moments of providence. And while the technical quality of smartphone imagery is now often virtually indistinguishable from an expensive camera rig, what truly sets smartphone photography apart is its ability to turn a fleeting moment into a beautifully framed moment.

Take a look through our gallery at more images from this year's contest.

Source: Mobile Photography Awards