Mirrorless goes micro with pocket-friendly travel camera

Colorful photo-tech inventor Samuel Mello Medeiros and camera/optics veteran Yashica have joined forces to create what's billed as the world's smallest mirrorless camera, the Micro Mirrorless Yashica – I'm Back.

The teeny alternative for bulky DSLRs or regular mirrorless cameras – and possibly even the ubiquitous smartphone – is currently at the working prototype stage and measures just 77 x 50 mm (3 x 1.97 in) sans lens.

Within its diminutive body, the development partnership has included a 1/2.33-inch-type IMX117 CMOS sensor from Sony at 12 megapixels, which means that the camera can manage 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) video recording at 24 frames per second for around 30 minutes. Light sensitivity is relatively low at ISO100 to ISO3200, but the system benefits from auto white balance and auto exposure.

Around back is a 2-inch articulating touchscreen for shot previews, and there's a 1,350-mAh battery cooked in too, though per-charge operation figures have not been shared.

The team has also worked on three manual-focus lenses to attach to the front – a 75-degree, 30-mm-equiv wide-angle, a 50-mm-equiv "standard" and a 150-mm-equiv telephoto. And in response to a query about including AF, the team replied "while the camera aims to serve as an alternative to smartphones, incorporating autofocus may pose cost and technical challenges." Macro functionality with the standard lens is in development though, and there's potential compatibility with existing glass from the likes of Nikon, Canon and Sony via optional adapters.

Of course, you could just buy a lens kit for your smartphone, though the Yashica/I'm Back partnership is promising "superior-quality photos and videos compared to smartphones."

A microphone input for an external mic can be secured in the shoe mount up top, there's a HDMI output to the side for direct connection to a TV or computer, as well as a microSD card slot and USB-C port, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity enables wireless file transfer.

An optional battery grip will certainly bulk up the unit but also offers more snap time between charges – though this accessory is currently not part of the campaign, and will be available through the I'm Back online store when ready.

As of writing, Kickstarter pledges start at CHF 178 (which the campaign lists as US$199), and that includes the camera body, a standard lens, remote control, strap and USB-C cable. Higher pledge levels add in such things as a combined tripod/selfie stick and additional lenses. A shoe-mount viewfinder will also be available direct from the I'm Back online store, probably post-campaign.

Crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from November. The video below has more.

Sources: I'm Back, Yashica