But of course, it does raise some new questions that aren't easy to answer. Declaring a person legally dead is already a complex problem, but this new finding could complicate it even further. If resuscitating a brain feels closer – even if it still isn't viable – then people might be more reluctant to let go of loved ones on life support. That in turn could reduce a major source of organ donations for transplants, straining a situation that's already under pressure.