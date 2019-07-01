Dunne and the Ducati team were looking to make a clean sweep of the weekend, having taken pole position and fastest times on the first three out of four sections on the 12.42-mile, 156-turn road racetrack. "There are no words to describe our shock and sadness," said Jason Chinnock, CEO Ducati North America, in a joint statement with Pikes Peak's Board of Directors. "Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts."