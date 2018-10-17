Not so long ago, making music magic would likely involve taking weeks or months out and bedding down in a dedicated recording studio until everyone in the band was happy with the result. Now, a quiet room in a house can serve a similar purpose thanks to music production software running on a laptop and hardware interfaces for instruments, MIDI gear and microphones. Pipes from the Synesthesia Corporation essentially merges computer hardware and production software for an all-in-one music creation machine that's said to start a whole new music creation product category.