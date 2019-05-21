It's an intriguing idea, but it raises the question of how could it exist on a world so far from the Sun like Pluto, which doesn't have a molten core and isn't in the vicinity of a giant planet that could heat it through tidal forces. According to the math, such an ocean should have frozen solid billions of years ago, and if there ever was a sea beneath Sputnik Planitia, then it should also have frozen and the ice cap above it collapsed flat on top of it.