This is important because astronomers have hypothesized that the jets associated with the bursts are held together by cosmic magnetic fields, much like the plasma inside a fusion reactor. Finding out more about these magnetic fields would reveal a lot about the gamma ray bursts, and one lucky property of magnetic fields is that they polarize light along a linear axis. Since the size of portions of a magnetic field affects the amount of polarization, it is, therefore, possible to measure the strength and structure of the magnetic field.