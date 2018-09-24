This is part of the company's overall sales strategy, which it bills as something of a departure from the typical process of coming to own a car. In this "modern, fully digital customer experience," folks will be able customize and then order their cars online, after visiting the company's franchised "Polestar Space" to see its carbon fiber body in the flesh. With Polestar wheels and other bits and pieces on show inside, these stores will be part retail space and part exhibition space.