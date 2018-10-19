Porsche's luxury sport Panamera spawns two new GTS modelsView gallery - 10 images
Porsche has elbowed another two models into its lineup with the addition of 460-hp, twin turbo V8, GTS versions of the luxury four-door Panamera sedan and Panamera Sport Turismo wagon for folks who like their rides fast and comfy.
One great car deserves another, that's the Porsche philosophy. The current 911 mid-engined sports car, for example, has been split into no fewer than 24 different models. And with the addition of these two GTS models, the luxury Panamera now offers 13 different variants.
Sitting below the Turbo range in price and performance, the new GTS models are based around a 4-liter biturbo V8, tuned for 460 hp instead of the 550 hp you'd get out of the same donk in the Turbo models, or the 440 hp you'd get out of the 3-liter V6 in the Panamera 4S. A standard sports exhaust system promises "an emotional sound and driving experience," while the transmission is an eight-speed paddle-shift PDK (double clutch) auto, feeding a Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive.
The 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint is dispatched in 4.1 seconds for both cars despite their relatively roomy size, and top speed hovers around 290 km/h (180 mph), with the sedan a hair quicker and the wagon a couple of clicks slower. Fuel economy is what it is: 10.3 l/100 km (22.8 mpg) for the sedan, with the Sport Turismo coming in ever so slightly thirstier. If you really want to squeeze the most out of your hydrocarbons, you're best off looking at the Turbo S E-Hybrid, which is quicker, faster and uses less than a third of the juice – but you'll be paying for the privilege.
The GTS models also get a standard adaptive air suspension package, lowered by one centimeter (0.4 in) in the name of faster cornering, and big 390/360mm brakes in the name of faster slowering. There are 20-inch Panamera Design wheels and some dark bits of exterior trim to provide some ever so slight visual separation from their many similar-looking brethren.
Inside, you get highlights in black Alcantara, including on the heated steering wheel. Drivers enjoy a spunky new heads-up display – new to the Panamera range, anyway – and otherwise you're in for much the same experience as in the regular second-gen Panamera.
Prices start at US$128,300 for the GTS sedan, and US$134,500 for the Panamera GTS Sport Turismo wagon.
Check them out in the video below.
Source: Porsche
