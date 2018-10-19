The 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint is dispatched in 4.1 seconds for both cars despite their relatively roomy size, and top speed hovers around 290 km/h (180 mph), with the sedan a hair quicker and the wagon a couple of clicks slower. Fuel economy is what it is: 10.3 l/100 km (22.8 mpg) for the sedan, with the Sport Turismo coming in ever so slightly thirstier. If you really want to squeeze the most out of your hydrocarbons, you're best off looking at the Turbo S E-Hybrid, which is quicker, faster and uses less than a third of the juice – but you'll be paying for the privilege.