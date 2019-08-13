Porsche powers up its Cayenne plug-in hybrids for 2020View gallery - 14 images
Porsche has revealed a refreshed lineup of hybrid Cayenne SUVs for 2020, including a pair of turbo-infused models billed as the most powerful Cayennes ever made. These debut alongside a refresh of the standard Cayenne E-Hybrid, with the trio of additions all featuring Porsche's Sport Chrono Package for some extra thrills.
The pair of powerful new Turbo S models generate a total of 670-horsepower and 663 lb-ft (899 Nm) of torque. This comes courtesy of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, 541-hp engine matched with a 134-hp electric motor, which propel the plug-in hybrids to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.6 seconds.
An eight-speed automatic transmission takes the cars onward to a limited top track speed of 183 mph (294 km/h), while Porsche is promising up to 25 mi (40 km) of electric-only range from the the 14.1-kWh onboard battery.
These turbo models also feature 18-way adaptive seats, 21-inch AeroDesign wheels, ceramic composite brakes, dynamic chassis control, torque vectoring and a 7.2-kW onboard charger. The humbler Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe, meanwhile, features eight-way seats and 20-inch Cayenne design wheels.
The E-Hybrid Coupe carries a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 motor and identical electric motor to the standard Cayenne E-Hybrid, making for a 0-60 mph sprint time of 4.7 seconds. Top track speed is listed as 157 mph (252 km/h).
Common on all three new models are stylistic touches such as Acid Green brake callipers and badging, along with Porsche's Sport Chrono Package which allows for performance-oriented tweaks such as stiffening of the chassis and tuning of the transmission.
The new Cayennes will roll into US dealerships in the first quarter of next year, with the range-topping Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe leading the charge at US$164,400. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid will be available for $161,900, while the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe will carry a price tag of $86,400.
Source: Porsche
