"Our technology is capable of detecting these toxins at the levels EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] laid out in its water quality criteria," says Wei. "However, it's important to note that our technology is not yet capable of detecting these cyanotoxins at levels as low as the World Health Organization's drinking water limit. So, while this is a useful environmental monitoring tool, and can be used to assess recreational water quality, it is not yet viable for assessing drinking water safety."