"Creativity is a multicomponent construct, consisting of divergent (DT) and convergent (CT) thinking," Mason explains. "Whereas DT is a process used to generate many new ideas, in a context where more than one solution is correct, CT is considered a process of generating a single optimal solution to a particular problem, emphasizing speed, accuracy, and logic. The best example of these two processes in play is probably a brainstorming session. DT allows you to come up with various ideas or solutions to a problem, and CT allows you to pick the best solution. Although both are aspects of creativity and necessary in the creative process, it has been suggested by previous research that DT is a better predictor of creative potential, as it allows for assessment of original ideas (vs CT which leads to conventional, "correct" ideas)."