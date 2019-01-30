The team tested the newly-devised pill in a laboratory setting by dunking it in solutions designed to mimic the acidic liquids found in the average person's stomach. In just 15 minutes, the pill was observed to swell to roughly 100 times its normal size (see photo above). According to the team, the expanded pill had a tofu-like softness, making it more biologically friendly than the harder plastics and metals used in the production of currently available ingestible sensors.