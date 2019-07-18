The strength of a study – and its ability to stand its ground against detractors – often rests on the study design chosen. The one chosen by the QIMR team is known as Mendelian randomization (MR), which allows researchers to incorporate genetic information into traditional epidemiology methods. MR is noted for its strong control for factors such as reverse causation and confounding, which are common criticisms of epidemiological studies, and it's the same study design used to identify the links between smoking and lung cancer. That being said, while epidemiological methods are improving all the time, their primary purpose is one of testing or generating a hypothesis, not one of proof. The statistician's mantra of "correlation does not imply causation" is always at the back of a good epidemiologist's mind.