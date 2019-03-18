The phrase may conjure images of a particle phasing through a barrier, but it's not literally "tunneling" through – it's actually a product of mathematical random chance. Say, for example, you're mapping out the probability of where a particle will go after you throw it at a wall. Odds are extremely high that it will move back away from the wall – but in the quantum world you can never be 100 percent sure of something. There's a tiny, tiny chance that the particle will ignore the wall and continue its journey on the other side.