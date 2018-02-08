The technology can detect banned substances in blood or urine samples, in less than a minute(Credit: VadimPetrov/Depositphotos )

It currently takes about half an hour to check an athlete's blood or urine sample for performance-enhancing drugs. Thanks to technology developed at Canada's University of Waterloo, however, that figure may drop to just 55 seconds per sample – or perhaps even less.

Known as coated blade-spray mass spectrometry, the tech is based on solid-phase microextraction (SPME), a process that was developed by Waterloo's Prof. Janusz Pawliszyn in the 1990s. SPME involves using a sample probe that's covered with a solid coating, to selectively extract target chemicals from substances such as blood, urine, saliva and plasma. In a relatively simple step, that probe gets washed, and then analyzed by a mass spectrometer.

Coated blade-spray mass spectrometry combines SPME with more recent advances in analytical instrumentation, and is capable of detecting over 100 drugs using a single drop of blood or a few microliters of urine on a coated sample strip. It works at the parts per billion level, which the university points out is like detecting a sugar cube that's been dissolved in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The plan is for the system to be interfaced with a simplified mass spectrometer that's about the size of a desktop PC. That means the whole thing could be set up on location, at sporting venues.