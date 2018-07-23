While government agencies have deployed around 400 flood monitoring devices around the state, their usefulness in an emergency is limited due to their fixed locations. In contrast, the portable and cheap Drifter units could be rapidly deployed by hand or dropped from a helicopter with real-time data captured via Bluetooth, wireless comms or integrated SIM cards. These are no one-trick water-ponies though, as the team has shown the devices could easily be used to investigate land-use changes such as agricultural practices and waste disposal.